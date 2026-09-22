An enemy drone crashed near a geriatric nursing home in Chernihiv, causing damage
Kyiv • UNN
In Chernihiv, a drone crashed in a wooded area near a geriatric nursing home. There is damage, but no one was injured.
An enemy drone fell in Chernihiv near a geriatric care facility, causing damage. This was reported by Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration, reports UNN.
A UAV fall has been recorded in Chernihiv. According to preliminary information, the drone fell in a wooded area near a geriatric care facility. There is damage
According to him, there were no casualties.
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