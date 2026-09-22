An enemy drone crashed near a geriatric nursing home in Chernihiv, causing damage

An enemy drone fell in Chernihiv near a geriatric care facility, causing damage. This was reported by Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration, reports UNN.

A UAV fall has been recorded in Chernihiv. According to preliminary information, the drone fell in a wooded area near a geriatric care facility. There is damage - Bryzhynskyi reported.

According to him, there were no casualties.

Russia may launch an offensive on Chernihiv and Sumy as early as the beginning of winter — Azov commander