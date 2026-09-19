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Switzerland has changed its national security strategy because of Russia’s war against Ukraine and hybrid threats

Kyiv • UNN

 • 446 views

Switzerland has approved a security strategy with 10 objectives and 46 measures. The country will prepare for hybrid attacks and a possible armed assault.

Switzerland has changed its national security strategy because of Russia’s war against Ukraine and hybrid threats

Switzerland has adopted a new national security strategy that provides for strengthening the country's defense capabilities amid Russia's war against Ukraine, cyberattacks, and other hybrid threats. The document contains 10 goals and 46 specific measures, Anadolu Agency reports, writes UNN.

Details

The Swiss Federal Council stated that the international security situation is becoming increasingly unstable due to rivalry among major powers, armed conflicts, and the weakening of the international order.

The document paid particular attention to Russia's aggression against Ukraine. The Swiss government noted that an end to the war is not yet in sight, while the number of cyberattacks, influence operations, and other hybrid threats is increasing.

Switzerland will prepare for a possible armed attack

The strategy identifies three main areas – increasing the resilience of the state, economy, and society; protecting the population and critical infrastructure; and strengthening the country's defense capabilities.

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The government considers hybrid and remote attacks, as well as organized crime activities, to be the most likely threats. At the same time, Switzerland must be capable of effectively countering an armed attack as well.

To this end, the country plans to create the necessary military capabilities in advance and expand cooperation with partner states.

Implementation of the strategy will be coordinated by the State Secretariat for Security Policy. The Federal Council is to receive a report on the implementation of the planned measures by the end of 2028.

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Stepan Haftko

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