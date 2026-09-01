EU is seeking interceptor missiles for Ukraine’s air defense, including beyond the bloc’s borders - Kallas

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said that the EU is working, including with some countries outside the bloc, to increase air defense supplies for Ukraine. She made the statement upon arriving at an informal meeting of EU defense ministers in Ireland, UNN reports.

Details

According to her, Ukraine will be discussed at the meeting. "July and August were the deadliest months for the civilian population in Ukraine. Russia is really stepping up the pressure to inflict as much damage as possible on the people of Ukraine and break them. Ukrainians, of course, are standing firm, and we must support them," she said.

"The main issue is air defense. They lack interceptors. We know that some countries have interceptors whose expiration dates are approaching. Therefore, it would be very good if they were transferred to Ukraine so that it could use them to protect its citizens," Kallas noted.

We are also engaging with countries outside the European Union to obtain interceptors to protect the civilian population. But, of course, this is very difficult - the EU foreign policy chief said.

As noted by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty editor for Europe Rikard Jozwiak, Kallas "did not mention any names," but "the most likely countries are Japan and South Korea."

We remind you

Bloomberg reported that NATO and European Union countries are pressuring Spain and Greece to provide Ukraine with interceptor missiles for Patriot systems.

According to people familiar with the matter, "the requests were made in the summer and include the possibility that Norway could purchase the missiles before transferring them to Ukraine."

This issue, as noted, will be on the agenda on Tuesday and Wednesday, when EU defense and foreign ministers meet in Ireland. Representatives of Ukraine, the United Kingdom, Norway, Iceland and Switzerland will also participate, the publication reports.