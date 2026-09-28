Rain in parts of Ukraine and temperatures of up to 24°C — weather forecast for September 28

Rain in the south and temperatures of up to 24°C in Zakarpattia are expected today, September 28, in Ukraine. UNN reports this, citing data from the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to the forecast, it will be partly cloudy today.

No precipitation is expected, except in the south of the country, where there will be occasional short-term rain at night, as well as in Kharkiv and most central regions.

In most western regions, there will be fog in places at night and in the morning.

The wind will be predominantly northeasterly, at 5–10 m/s; in the south and southeast, gusts of 15–20 m/s are expected in places during the day.

Temperatures will be 5–10°C at night and 15–20°C during the day, reaching up to 24°C in Zakarpattia; in the south and southeast of the country, 9–14°C at night and 18–23°C during the day; in the Carpathians, 1–6°C above zero at night and 10–15°C during the day.

Drought amid the heat may damage crops and the sowing of winter crops - Ukrhydrometeorological Center