Russia attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure; new strikes have been reported since morning — the situation by region

Russia continued its attack on Ukraine in the morning of September 30. A supermarket was damaged in the Kyiv region, and there may be casualties there. Enemy attacks were also recorded in the Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr and Rivne regions as of the morning. Energy infrastructure was among the targets. The number of casualties in Kyiv has increased. UNN reports this, citing local authorities.

Kyiv region

As a result of an attack by an enemy UAV, a supermarket building was damaged in one of the settlements in the Obukhiv district, and a fire broke out. Emergency medical teams were sent to the scene. According to preliminary information, there may be casualties there - Kyiv Regional Military Administration head Timur Tkachenko wrote on social media on September 30.

Missile and drone attack on the Kyiv region: a child was killed

Kyiv

Two people were killed as a result of the enemy's attack on the capital on September 30. Five Kyiv residents were injured. Medics hospitalized two of the wounded - Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on social media on September 30.

As a result of the overnight attack on Kyiv, two people were killed and four injured

According to the data of the Kyiv City Military Administration, as of 08:00 on September 30, the enemy had attacked the capital with ballistic missiles and UAVs since the beginning of the day. As a result of the terrorist attacks by the Russian Federation, the consequences of enemy shelling were recorded in four districts of Kyiv.

Another difficult night for the capital. The enemy damaged energy infrastructure. DTEK power engineers managed to promptly restore electricity to 8,000 homes - the DTEK energy company reported.

After enemy shelling, Kyiv was covered by dense fog — rescuers offer advice

Cherkasy region

Another day with regular air-raid alerts. The enemy continues its terror from the air. Three Russian UAVs were neutralized over the region by air defense forces and means. In the Cherkasy district, a fire broke out at an infrastructure facility as a result of an enemy target falling. It was promptly extinguished. There were no casualties - Cherkasy Regional Military Administration head Ihor Taburets reported on social media on September 30.

Zhytomyr region

During the previous evening and night of September 30, seven facilities in the Zhytomyr, Korosten and Zviahel communities were damaged by enemy strikes. As always, the Russians are attempting to destroy civilian infrastructure facilities. This time, food-processing and processing-industry enterprises, as well as energy facilities, came under attack. Four cars also burned down as a result of the enemy attack - Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration head Vitalii Bunечko wrote on social media on September 30.

Rivne region

During the evening, night and morning, the enemy attacked the Rivne region from the air. Air-raid alerts sounded in all districts. The region's residents were not injured as a result of the attack. I thank our air defense forces for their good work - Rivne Regional Military Administration head Oleksandr Koval wrote on social media.

Dnipropetrovsk region

The enemy attacked three districts with drones. In Kryvyi Rih district, the enemy struck the Zelenodolsk community. Infrastructure was damaged. In Nikopol district, the Russians attacked Nikopol and the Pokrovske community. In Synelnykove district, they targeted the Mykolaivka community. A fire broke out. There were no casualties anywhere - Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration head Oleksandr Hanzha wrote on social media on September 30.

The Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with Zircon missiles and ballistic missiles — five missiles and 155 of 188 drones were neutralized