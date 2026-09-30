After enemy shelling, Kyiv was covered by dense fog — rescuers offer advice

A thick fog enveloped Kyiv on the morning of September 30. The cause was residual smoke and soot following previous shelling, which, due to calm weather and an anticyclone, remained near the ground. The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reports this, UNN writes.

These are the consequences of previous shelling. Residual smoke and soot rose into the upper layers of the atmosphere, while the anticyclone is temporarily pressing them down toward the ground. There is almost no wind at the moment, so the air is not being circulated, but as soon as the wind picks up this fog and the sun comes out, everything will gradually disperse - the statement says.

What should be done now:

Close windows and vents (especially residents of Podil, Lukianivka, Shevchenkivskyi District, and Borshchahivka);

Refrain from airing out the premises;

If available, turn on an air purifier or do some wet cleaning;

Drivers: turn on fog lights and keep your distance.

The State Emergency Service urged people to remain calm, take care of themselves, and rely on official announcements.