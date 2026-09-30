Missile and drone attack on the Kyiv region: a child was killed

The Kyiv region came under a missile-and-drone attack overnight into Wednesday, September 30. This was reported by Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, in Vyshhorod, rescuers pulled three people from the rubble of a destroyed private house, including a child who suffered an acute stress reaction. The man sustained shrapnel wounds to the head, while the woman suffered a leg injury.

Unfortunately, the body of another child was found beneath the rubble. Rescuers are carrying out the extrication - Tkachenko stated.

He added that private houses were damaged and destroyed in Vyshhorod district, and fires broke out in a residential building and garages. The glazing of a building was also damaged.

"In Bucha district, three private houses, 11 vehicles, and two storage facilities were damaged, and a fire broke out. The consequences of the attack were also recorded at infrastructure facilities in Bucha, Vyshhorod, and Obukhiv districts. The relevant services are working at the sites," the head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration concluded.

Recall

In the Kyiv region, following Russia's strike on warehouses in Brovary district on September 28, an excess of the chemical substance ammonia NH3 was recorded locally in the fire zone.

In Vyshneve, a drone fell onto a road where cars were traveling — rescuers revealed details of the attack on the Kyiv region