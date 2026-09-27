In Vyshneve, a drone fell onto a road where cars were traveling — rescuers revealed details of the attack on the Kyiv region

$44.9751.12
ukenru
09:35 AM • 4636 views
Over the past week, the Russian Federation launched more than 2,200 attack drones at Ukraine; today it attacked a data center in Kyiv twice — ZelenskyyVideo
08:05 AM • 11538 views
A racing component in a long-range drone: how Fire Point adapted it for the FP-1PhotoVideo
07:36 AM • 11335 views
Air quality worsened in the Kyiv region after the shelling — in which cities it is better not to open windows
07:22 AM • 10858 views
A major prisoner exchange could take place as early as next week: what the OP says
06:41 AM • 12233 views
Mass deployment of interceptor drones in Ukraine expected within a few months — Budanov
06:34 AM • 11598 views
The General Staff revealed the occupiers’ losses over the past day — how many servicemen and pieces of equipment were “written off”
Exclusive
05:15 AM • 14750 views
Short-lived rain in the eastern regions and fog in the west — what weather Ukrainians can expect today
04:52 AM • 16141 views
The Ukrainian MAUL evacuation robot managed to evacuate a wounded soldier after triggering a mine and being hit by a drone
04:33 AM • 13992 views
Russia rejected Germany's call to end the escalation of the war in Ukraine during the foreign ministers' meeting
September 27, 02:55 AM • 16107 views
The United States and Russia have relaxed rules for combat AI: machines may be given more freedom to decide whom to attack
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+19°
1m/s
53%
755mm
Popular news
In Russia, bears killed at least 20 people in one year, including 7 in a single region in one monthSeptember 27, 01:16 AM • 6828 views
Grisly details of Putinist Sergei Sosedov’s death have emergedSeptember 27, 02:06 AM • 16979 views
What is celebrated on September 27 in Ukraine and around the world September 27, 03:55 AM • 11345 views
A large-scale protest against the housing crisis erupted in Spain after an 87-year-old woman was evicted05:44 AM • 4316 views
An enemy attack on Kyiv claimed the life of a man, and a fire broke out at a car repair shopPhoto05:58 AM • 10102 views
Publications
Forest fires in Europe are becoming more challenging: how a Ukrainian aviation operator works in GreecePhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 07:05 AM • 51398 views
Eggs, sugar, and meat are becoming more expensive: how food prices changed in SeptemberSeptember 25, 06:32 PM • 67743 views
Kyiv bids farewell to Mykola Karpiuk: former Kremlin political prisoner killed on the Zaporizhzhia frontPhotoSeptember 25, 02:29 PM • 71713 views
A Fuel Reserve Without Risk - How, Where, and in What to Store Gasoline and Diesel ProperlySeptember 25, 01:50 PM • 63093 views
It will predict the enemy's actions — what is known about the SPECTR AI platform being tested by Ukrainian combat unitsSeptember 25, 12:34 PM • 59637 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Kyrylo Budanov
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Denys Shtilerman
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Donetsk
New York City
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Grisly details of Putinist Sergei Sosedov’s death have emergedSeptember 27, 02:06 AM • 16985 views
Lana Del Rey's husband shared rare photos from their wedding on their second wedding anniversaryPhotoSeptember 27, 12:07 AM • 19540 views
Hulk Hogan's daughter accused her mother of "rewriting history" over her father's alleged infidelitySeptember 26, 11:06 PM • 18761 views
Taylor Swift shared rare footage from a trip to Travis Kelce’s hometownPhotoVideoSeptember 26, 10:06 PM • 17981 views
Sylvester Stallone confessed to battling bulimia and using steroids at the peak of his careerSeptember 26, 09:05 PM • 19440 views
Actual
Technology
KAB-250
BM-30 Smerch
Bild
Shahed-136

In Vyshneve, a drone fell onto a road where cars were traveling — rescuers revealed details of the attack on the Kyiv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 200 views

In Vyshneve, one person was killed and three injured as a result of a strike by a Russian UAV; five cars were damaged. Businesses were also damaged in the Kyiv region.

In Vyshneve, a drone fell onto a road where cars were traveling — rescuers revealed details of the attack on the Kyiv region

In Vyshneve, near Kyiv, an enemy UAV fell onto the roadway on which cars were traveling; 5 cars were damaged, UNN reports, citing the State Emergency Service.

1 person was killed and 3 more were injured as a result of a Russian strike in Vyshneve, Bucha district. An enemy UAV fell onto the roadway on which cars were traveling. 5 cars were damaged 

- the statement says.

Rescuers provided assistance to the injured, after which they were hospitalized.

The enemy continues to strike the Kyiv region: a new attack claimed one life, and three more people were injured27.09.26, 12:14 • 1300 views

In addition

In turn, Kyiv Regional Military Administration head Tymur Tkachenko reported that the enemy attack on Kyiv region was ongoing, and one more person was injured as a result of the enemy attack.

In Fastiv district, a window-manufacturing facility and two cars were damaged. The facility's security guard was injured. The man was hospitalized. His condition and the nature of his injuries are being clarified. Medical workers are providing the necessary assistance.

In Brovary district, a warehouse building was damaged as a result of the attack—the roof and façade were partially damaged. An unfinished administrative building belonging to another enterprise was also damaged.

Rescuers and all necessary services are working at the sites.

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Explosions
Road traffic accident
War in Ukraine
Brovary Raion
Kyiv Oblast
Kyiv