In Vyshneve, a drone fell onto a road where cars were traveling — rescuers revealed details of the attack on the Kyiv region

In Vyshneve, near Kyiv, an enemy UAV fell onto the roadway on which cars were traveling; 5 cars were damaged, UNN reports, citing the State Emergency Service.

1 person was killed and 3 more were injured as a result of a Russian strike in Vyshneve, Bucha district. An enemy UAV fell onto the roadway on which cars were traveling. 5 cars were damaged - the statement says.

Rescuers provided assistance to the injured, after which they were hospitalized.

The enemy continues to strike the Kyiv region: a new attack claimed one life, and three more people were injured

In addition

In turn, Kyiv Regional Military Administration head Tymur Tkachenko reported that the enemy attack on Kyiv region was ongoing, and one more person was injured as a result of the enemy attack.

In Fastiv district, a window-manufacturing facility and two cars were damaged. The facility's security guard was injured. The man was hospitalized. His condition and the nature of his injuries are being clarified. Medical workers are providing the necessary assistance.

In Brovary district, a warehouse building was damaged as a result of the attack—the roof and façade were partially damaged. An unfinished administrative building belonging to another enterprise was also damaged.

Rescuers and all necessary services are working at the sites.