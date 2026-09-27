The enemy continues to strike the Kyiv region: a new attack claimed one life, and three more people were injured

The Russian army continues to attack the Kyiv region. As reported by Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, one person is known to have been killed and three others injured, UNN reports.

As a result of today's enemy attack on the Kyiv region, 1 person was killed and 3 others were injured. The condition of the injured is being clarified. They are receiving all necessary medical assistance - Tkachenko reported.

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According to him, in Vyshneve, Bucha district, five cars were damaged and a fire broke out as a result of an enemy UAV strike.

In Brovary, the attack caused fires in a warehouse building and an office building. No people were injured.

Rescuers and all necessary services are working at the sites, eliminating the consequences of the attack.

Air bombs, drones and artillery: Russian attacks on five regions claim eight lives