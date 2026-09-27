The enemy continues to strike the Kyiv region: a new attack claimed one life, and three more people were injured

$44.9751.12
ukenru
09:35 AM • 2528 views
Over the past week, the Russian Federation launched more than 2,200 attack drones at Ukraine; today it attacked a data center in Kyiv twice — ZelenskyyVideo
08:05 AM • 10582 views
A racing component in a long-range drone: how Fire Point adapted it for the FP-1PhotoVideo
07:36 AM • 10785 views
Air quality worsened in the Kyiv region after the shelling — in which cities it is better not to open windows
07:22 AM • 10325 views
A major prisoner exchange could take place as early as next week: what the OP says
06:41 AM • 11742 views
Mass deployment of interceptor drones in Ukraine expected within a few months — Budanov
06:34 AM • 11372 views
The General Staff revealed the occupiers’ losses over the past day — how many servicemen and pieces of equipment were “written off”
Exclusive
05:15 AM • 14567 views
Short-lived rain in the eastern regions and fog in the west — what weather Ukrainians can expect today
04:52 AM • 16071 views
The Ukrainian MAUL evacuation robot managed to evacuate a wounded soldier after triggering a mine and being hit by a drone
04:33 AM • 13891 views
Russia rejected Germany's call to end the escalation of the war in Ukraine during the foreign ministers' meeting
September 27, 02:55 AM • 16025 views
The United States and Russia have relaxed rules for combat AI: machines may be given more freedom to decide whom to attack
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+19°
1m/s
53%
757mm
Popular news
Lana Del Rey's husband shared rare photos from their wedding on their second wedding anniversaryPhotoSeptember 27, 12:07 AM • 18888 views
In Russia, bears killed at least 20 people in one year, including 7 in a single region in one monthSeptember 27, 01:16 AM • 5876 views
Grisly details of Putinist Sergei Sosedov’s death have emergedSeptember 27, 02:06 AM • 16166 views
What is celebrated on September 27 in Ukraine and around the world September 27, 03:55 AM • 10779 views
An enemy attack on Kyiv claimed the life of a man, and a fire broke out at a car repair shopPhoto05:58 AM • 9140 views
Publications
Forest fires in Europe are becoming more challenging: how a Ukrainian aviation operator works in GreecePhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 07:05 AM • 50913 views
Eggs, sugar, and meat are becoming more expensive: how food prices changed in SeptemberSeptember 25, 06:32 PM • 67215 views
Kyiv bids farewell to Mykola Karpiuk: former Kremlin political prisoner killed on the Zaporizhzhia frontPhotoSeptember 25, 02:29 PM • 71266 views
A Fuel Reserve Without Risk - How, Where, and in What to Store Gasoline and Diesel ProperlySeptember 25, 01:50 PM • 62673 views
It will predict the enemy's actions — what is known about the SPECTR AI platform being tested by Ukrainian combat unitsSeptember 25, 12:34 PM • 59170 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Kyrylo Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Denys Shtilerman
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk
New York City
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Grisly details of Putinist Sergei Sosedov’s death have emergedSeptember 27, 02:06 AM • 16251 views
Lana Del Rey's husband shared rare photos from their wedding on their second wedding anniversaryPhotoSeptember 27, 12:07 AM • 18973 views
Hulk Hogan's daughter accused her mother of "rewriting history" over her father's alleged infidelitySeptember 26, 11:06 PM • 18443 views
Taylor Swift shared rare footage from a trip to Travis Kelce’s hometownPhotoVideoSeptember 26, 10:06 PM • 17700 views
Sylvester Stallone confessed to battling bulimia and using steroids at the peak of his careerSeptember 26, 09:05 PM • 19136 views
Actual
Technology
KAB-250
BM-30 Smerch
Bild
Shahed-136

The enemy continues to strike the Kyiv region: a new attack claimed one life, and three more people were injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 930 views

In Vyshneve, a drone damaged five cars and caused a fire. In Brovary, a warehouse and an office building caught fire.

The enemy continues to strike the Kyiv region: a new attack claimed one life, and three more people were injured

The Russian army continues to attack the Kyiv region. As reported by Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, one person is known to have been killed and three others injured, UNN reports.

As a result of today's enemy attack on the Kyiv region, 1 person was killed and 3 others were injured. The condition of the injured is being clarified. They are receiving all necessary medical assistance

- Tkachenko reported.

Air quality worsened in the Kyiv region after the shelling — in which cities it is better not to open windows27.09.26, 10:36 • 10796 views

According to him, in Vyshneve, Bucha district, five cars were damaged and a fire broke out as a result of an enemy UAV strike.

In Brovary, the attack caused fires in a warehouse building and an office building. No people were injured.

Rescuers and all necessary services are working at the sites, eliminating the consequences of the attack.

Air bombs, drones and artillery: Russian attacks on five regions claim eight lives27.09.26, 11:04 • 1550 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkraineKyiv region
Explosions
Fires
War in Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Brovary
Kyiv