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Air bombs, drones and artillery: Russian attacks on five regions claim eight lives

Kyiv • UNN

 • 266 views

As a result of the strikes on September 26–27, eight people were killed and 42 injured in five regions. The casualties included children, including an 11-month-old girl.

Air bombs, drones and artillery: Russian attacks on five regions claim eight lives
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Odesa Oblast

As a result of Russian attacks on September 26–27 in Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Donetsk, Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk regions, a total of eight people were killed, while another 42 suffered injuries and trauma. This was reported by UNN, citing statements from the State Emergency Service, the National Police and regional authorities.

Children are among those affected, including an 11-month-old girl. Residential buildings, businesses, medical facilities and educational institutions were damaged.

Zaporizhzhia: one killed, four affected, and a repeat strike in the morning

At night, as a result of Russian attacks on one of the frontline communities in Zaporizhzhia district, a man was killed and four other people were affected. Ten residential buildings were damaged, and another was completely destroyed. A fire broke out at the scene.

Aftermath of the attack on Zaporizhzhia

On the morning of September 27, Russian forces struck the settlement again, causing a new fire. While surveying the area, rescuers found and saved a woman trapped in one of the apartments.

All emergency services were working at the sites of the attacks.

Odesa region: strike on a business and a massive fire

As a result of a massive Russian attack on Odesa region, one person was killed and two others were injured. A production workshop, warehouse facilities and cargo vehicles were damaged. A massive fire broke out. According to the State Emergency Service, most of the employees managed to avoid danger because they were in a shelter during the air raid alert. This helped prevent a greater number of casualties. Due to the threat of repeated strikes, rescuers had to temporarily withdraw to safe locations. Psychologists from the State Emergency Service provided assistance to those affected.

Rescuers showed photos after Russian strikes on Odesa region

In another district of the region, a drone attack damaged the facade and windows of a hotel, a medical facility building, a non-food goods store and a two-story residential building.

More than 140 rescuers, as well as five members of a firefighting unit of the National Guard of Ukraine, were involved in eliminating the consequences.

Donetsk region: three killed, Kramatorsk hit 16 times

On September 26, police recorded 1,309 Russian strikes on the frontline and residential areas of Donetsk region. Three people were killed and five others were injured.

Russian forces launched 16 strikes on Kramatorsk, eight of them with guided aerial bombs. Two civilians were killed and four others were injured. Two apartment buildings and 13 private houses, an administrative building, an outbuilding and four civilian vehicles were damaged. The occupiers dropped four KAB-250 bombs on Shabelkivka. One person was killed and 16 private houses were damaged. Another person was injured in Sukhanivka as a result of an FPV drone strike.

The enemy brutally attacked Donetsk region

Russian forces attacked Sloviansk with drones and Smerch multiple rocket launchers. An apartment building and six private houses, a hospital and a gas station were damaged.

In Bylbasivka, seven private homes were damaged as a result of shelling with Tornado-S multiple rocket launchers. In Oleksandrivka, a non-residential building and vehicles were damaged; in Novyi Kavkaz, a private house and an outbuilding were damaged.

Sumy region: among the 30 injured are an infant and teenagers

In Sumy region, three people were killed and another 30 suffered injuries and trauma as a result of Russian shelling.

Law enforcement officers showed the aftermath of the occupiers’ attack on Sumy region

In the Sumy community, two people were killed and another 28 were affected by guided aerial bomb strikes. They include 11-month-old and eight-year-old girls, as well as two teenagers. Residential buildings, educational and administrative institutions were damaged. In the Znob-Novhorodske community, a 19-year-old man was killed and two other people were injured in a drone attack. In the Seredyna-Buda community, an apartment building and an administrative building were damaged. Police are documenting the aftermath of the attacks and collecting evidence of war crimes.

Dnipropetrovsk region: more than 20 attacks, injured man in serious condition

According to the regional authorities, as of 07:30 on September 27, Russian forces attacked two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region more than 20 times with drones and artillery. One person was injured.

In Nikopol district, Nikopol, Marhanets, Pokrovsk and Myrove communities came under attack. An enterprise and a market were damaged, and fires broke out. In Synelnykove district, the Russians attacked the Mykolaivka community. The injured man was taken to hospital in serious condition.

We remind you

On September 27, a hit on a non-residential building was recorded in Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi district. A woman and two 16-year-old children were injured and hospitalized. 

Oleksandra Vasylenko

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