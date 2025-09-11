In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Su-27 pilot Oleksandr Borovyk died while performing a combat mission

Ukraine has lost another sky defender. On September 11, around 13:30, during a combat mission at the front, Major Oleksandr Borovyk, born in 1995, of the 39th Tactical Aviation Brigade, tragically died. This was reported on Facebook by the 39th Tactical Aviation Brigade, writes UNN.

Details

The brigade noted that the officer was piloting a Su-27 fighter jet in the Zaporizhzhia direction. The causes and circumstances of the tragedy are currently being investigated.

We regret to inform you that our comrade-in-arms, pilot of the 39th Tactical Aviation Brigade, Major Oleksandr Mykolayovych Borovyk, died during a combat mission. We express our sincere condolences to Oleksandr's family and friends… Eternal memory to the Hero! – reads the unit's message.

Oleksandr Borovyk was only 30 years old. He gave his life defending Ukraine from the air.

Recall

On the night of August 23, 2025, Major Serhiy Bondar, a MiG-29 fighter pilot, died. He crashed while landing after completing a combat mission.

Lieutenant Colonel Maksym Ustymenko, born in 1993, died during the repulsion of a massive Russian air attack on June 29, 2025. The pilot shot down seven air targets, but his F-16 aircraft was damaged and began to lose altitude; the pilot did not have time to eject, steering the machine away from the populated area.