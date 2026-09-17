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In Odesa, three people, including a three-year-old child, were injured in a Russian occupier strike on a high-rise building

Kyiv • UNN

 • 162 views

Russian forces struck a nine-story building in Odesa. Three civilians, including a three-year-old child, were injured.

In Odesa, three people, including a three-year-old child, were injured in a Russian occupier strike on a high-rise building

As a result of another enemy attack on Odesa, at least three civilians were injured. A three-year-old child was among those injured; doctors are providing emergency medical care to the child and the other victims. This was reported by Serhii Lysak, head of the Odesa City Military Administration, writes UNN.

Details

During an air raid alert, Russian forces struck a nine-story residential building in the city. According to уточнені data from local authorities, medics are promptly examining all those affected and carrying out the necessary therapeutic measures.

Three people are already known to have been injured as a result of the enemy attack on Odesa. A three-year-old child is among them. Everyone is receiving the necessary medical assistance

- Lysak noted in his post.

Employees of operational units and city municipal services continue to work directly at the scene. To coordinate efforts and provide immediate support to residents of the damaged building in the attack area, an emergency response headquarters has already been set up.

In the Shostka district, a Russian drone attacked civilians on the road, injuring 3 people17.09.26, 00:50 • 728 views

Stepan Haftko

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Terrorist attack
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Serhiy Lysak
Odesa