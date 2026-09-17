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In the Shostka district, a Russian drone attacked civilians on the road, injuring 3 people

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128 views

A Russian drone attacked civilians on the road between Khutor-Mykhailivskyi and Yampil. Three people were injured.

In the Shostka district, a Russian drone attacked civilians on the road, injuring 3 people

In the Shostka district of Sumy region, a Russian drone attacked civilians, injuring 3 people. This was reported by the Shostka District Military Administration, UNN writes.

Details

The attack occurred on September 16 at around 8:00 p.m. on the road between Khutor-Mykhailivskyi and Yampil.

A 78-year-old man, as well as women aged 71 and 56, were injured. All the victims were hospitalized with shrapnel wounds.

Residents of border areas urged to exercise caution

The Shostka DMA urged residents of border communities, where possible, to refrain from traveling on roads that pass through dangerous areas.

The injured are receiving the necessary medical assistance at a healthcare facility.

In Kyiv, an enemy drone struck a university building, causing damage16.09.26, 22:31 • 4148 views

Stepan Haftko

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