Russian law enforcement agencies have issued instructions to security forces claiming that Ukraine’s Defense Forces are allegedly preparing terrorist attacks at polling stations on the voting days of September 18–20. In this connection, the FSB is taking direct control of protecting the electoral process. This was reported by the partisan movement "ATESH," as reported by UNN.

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According to the partisans, such steps by the Russian special services indicate preparations for provocations in which they plan to blame the Ukrainian side, despite possible civilian casualties.

The main goal is to shape public opinion for further mobilization and justify it as necessary for the "elimination of threats." This is a typical tactic of the Chekists, to which they have resorted for decades. Information preparations have already begun. Earlier, the Foreign Intelligence Service of the Russian Federation claimed that European countries were pushing Kyiv to intensify sabotage and strikes on Russian territory in order to destabilize the situation during the election campaign - the statement said.

ATESH called on residents of the Russian Federation and the occupied territories of Ukraine to ignore the elections and stay away from voting.

Take care of yourselves and your lives. The results have already been fabricated in the Kremlin, and your votes will have no impact. Putin’s regime must be fought by other means - the partisans concluded.

The SBU calls on residents of Ukraine’s temporarily occupied territories not to take part in Russia’s fake “elections”