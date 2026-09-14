$44.550.0051.640.13
ukenru
Exclusive
10:10 AM • 18896 views
Assignment left unfulfilled: why the Health Department of the Odesa Regional Military Administration refused to review the treatment of a patient who died at the Odrex clinicPhoto
September 14, 06:58 AM • 19426 views
I am currently on a foreign business trip: Kravchenko confirmed his departure from Ukraine
September 14, 06:05 AM • 18884 views
Zelenskyy called on the Rada to urgently support Kravchenko’s dismissal from the position of Prosecutor General
September 14, 05:13 AM • 23169 views
I signed a notice of suspicion for NABU Director Kryvonos - Kravchenko
September 14, 02:31 AM • 20881 views
Russia’s Krasnodar Krai was subjected to a massive drone attack — mediaVideo
September 13, 11:32 PM • 39786 views
Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will demand the right to hold independence referendums - The Telegraph
Exclusive
September 13, 05:34 PM • 44591 views
Rain and fog will linger — forecasters say when the weather will clear up in Ukraine
September 13, 05:12 PM • 31850 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Yuliia Mendel: what restrictions will apply to the former spokesperson
September 13, 12:09 PM • 35581 views
Leaders of three regions of the United Kingdom will discuss possible secession from the country: date announced — The Telegraph
September 13, 11:26 AM • 31435 views
Defense Forces struck the launch sites of UAVs and the radars of Russian troops
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+19°
3m/s
55%
749mm
Popular news
Ukraine has returned nearly 10,000 citizens from Russian captivity, says the ombudsmanSeptember 14, 03:33 AM • 11671 views
The Russian strike near Yahodyn may have been aimed at European officials - ISWSeptember 14, 04:15 AM • 4516 views
Estonian diplomat: Russia seeks political collapse and the capture of all of UkraineSeptember 14, 04:32 AM • 7704 views
The enemy lost 1,700 people in the war in Ukraine over the past day - General StaffPhotoSeptember 14, 04:44 AM • 10345 views
Ukrainian Armed Forces Tank Troops Day: the history of the holiday PhotoVideo10:12 AM • 13052 views
Publications
Ukrainian Armed Forces Tank Troops Day: the history of the holiday PhotoVideo10:12 AM • 13417 views
Assignment left unfulfilled: why the Health Department of the Odesa Regional Military Administration refused to review the treatment of a patient who died at the Odrex clinicPhoto
Exclusive
10:10 AM • 18896 views
“Putin must understand that this war is stupid”: Boris Johnson said that Ukraine must continue putting pressure on the Russian FederationSeptember 13, 09:03 AM • 52895 views
What to plant at your country house in autumn to have your own supply of herbs for teaSeptember 12, 07:30 AM • 82172 views
The BEB reform has not changed its approach to business: companies continue to face pressure from the BureauSeptember 11, 10:20 AM • 108244 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
State Border of Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ukrainian polar researchers showed how penguins "fly"VideoSeptember 12, 11:57 PM • 41802 views
Pamela Anderson attracted public attention by appearing in a dress with an extremely high slitPhotoSeptember 12, 12:30 PM • 47499 views
Travis Kelce shared details about his wedding to Taylor SwiftSeptember 12, 10:44 AM • 46083 views
Luke Evans spoke about Tim Curry’s serious condition before his deathPhotoSeptember 12, 07:51 AM • 49036 views
Lady Gaga has become a mother for the first time – the singer has had a child with Michael PolanskySeptember 12, 06:45 AM • 57720 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Unmanned aerial vehicle
T-72
Challenger 2
M1 Abrams

The "ATESH" partisans stated that the occupiers are preparing a provocation during the sham elections

Kyiv • UNN

 • 492 views

According to "ATESH", Russian security forces are preparing for possible terrorist attacks at polling stations on September 18–20. The partisans warn of possible provocations.

The "ATESH" partisans stated that the occupiers are preparing a provocation during the sham elections

Russian law enforcement agencies have issued instructions to security forces claiming that Ukraine’s Defense Forces are allegedly preparing terrorist attacks at polling stations on the voting days of September 18–20. In this connection, the FSB is taking direct control of protecting the electoral process. This was reported by the partisan movement "ATESH," as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the partisans, such steps by the Russian special services indicate preparations for provocations in which they plan to blame the Ukrainian side, despite possible civilian casualties.

The main goal is to shape public opinion for further mobilization and justify it as necessary for the "elimination of threats." This is a typical tactic of the Chekists, to which they have resorted for decades. Information preparations have already begun. Earlier, the Foreign Intelligence Service of the Russian Federation claimed that European countries were pushing Kyiv to intensify sabotage and strikes on Russian territory in order to destabilize the situation during the election campaign 

- the statement said.

ATESH called on residents of the Russian Federation and the occupied territories of Ukraine to ignore the elections and stay away from voting.

Take care of yourselves and your lives. The results have already been fabricated in the Kremlin, and your votes will have no impact. Putin’s regime must be fought by other means

- the partisans concluded.

The SBU calls on residents of Ukraine’s temporarily occupied territories not to take part in Russia’s fake “elections”14.09.26, 13:39 • 2280 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkraineNews of the World
Terrorist attack
Russian propaganda
Mobilization
War in Ukraine
Ukraine