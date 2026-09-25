There is positive news in the Lyman direction, and elsewhere too — Zelenskyy

There are positive developments on the Lyman front, and not only in that area. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this, noting that the operation is ongoing, UNN reports.

Details

I will speak very, very cautiously while the operation is not yet complete. I want to thank our warriors; there are positive developments there, positive developments in the Lyman area and elsewhere. What is the next strategic task? Let us accomplish this strategic task and then talk about the next one - Zelenskyy said.

Addition

The Defense Forces of Ukraine conducted one of the most successful counteroffensive operations of this year near Lyman and, according to OSINT analyst Clement Molin, liberated more than 200 sq km of territory.

In 2026, Russia captured approximately 890 sq km of Ukrainian territory, while the Defense Forces of Ukraine liberated approximately 800 sq km.