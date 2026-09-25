There is positive news in the Lyman direction, and elsewhere too — Zelenskyy

$44.970.1251.120.06
ukenru
08:48 AM • 2876 views
Ukraine will receive a license to produce missiles for Patriot systems, Trump confirmed his decision — Zelenskyy
08:46 AM • 11058 views
Whereabouts of 56 Ukrainians remain unknown a month after the floods in Nepal - what Foreign Ministry says
08:03 AM • 13806 views
"Absolutely bestial and sickening strike" - Zelenskyy, following Russia's attack on Kyiv, warned of risks from Russia before winterPhoto
Exclusive
07:40 AM • 13956 views
Autumn cold: how to distinguish it from an allergy and when to see a doctor
04:31 AM • 22923 views
The Russians attacked two medical facilities in Zaporizhzhia in the morning; one person was injuredPhoto
September 25, 12:55 AM • 30509 views
Ukraine will not be left without internet despite Russia's attacks — "Flash"
September 24, 08:30 PM • 18048 views
Britain will maintain sanctions against Usmanov and Friedman despite the EU decision - Bloomberg
September 24, 07:42 PM • 33417 views
Ukraine obtained Russia's plans for winter strikes on energy infrastructure; terrorists calculated the amount of weaponry for each target — Shmyhal
September 24, 06:59 PM • 25869 views
The Ukrainian who carried out a brutal attack in Poland is currently in a psychiatric hospital, the ambassador says
September 24, 05:19 PM • 25682 views
Pashynskyi has reached a plea agreement with the HACC and undertaken to pay over UAH 1 billion for the benefit of the Defense Forces
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+16°
3m/s
64%
751mm
Popular news
The Kremlin has launched a media campaign ahead of the anniversary of the fake referendums in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine — CPDSeptember 25, 01:22 AM • 18351 views
At least 12 military personnel killed during Kazakh Navy exercisesSeptember 25, 01:53 AM • 18359 views
What is celebrated on September 25 in Ukraine and around the worldSeptember 25, 02:58 AM • 15279 views
Russia continues to attack Kyiv and the region - in the morning, a drone struck a high-rise building in PecherskPhotoVideo05:35 AM • 22241 views
Trump and Xi Jinping discussed Russia's war against Ukraine05:52 AM • 15571 views
Publications
The Ministry of Finance confirmed that it is working on the issue of taxing aircraft leasing
Exclusive
September 24, 12:41 PM • 50567 views
Russia wants to carry out an operation similar to Ukraine’s “Spiderweb” against three European countries — mediaSeptember 24, 12:30 PM • 45493 views
Does Ukrainian weaponry have an advantage over Western weaponry, and what does battle-proof have to do with it?PhotoSeptember 24, 10:30 AM • 47539 views
Expensive motorcycles and hundreds of thousands from private clinics: what the declarations of NMU Rector Kuchin concealSeptember 24, 09:32 AM • 50668 views
Top 5 Simple Fall Cookie RecipesPhotoSeptember 24, 06:25 AM • 60413 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Emmanuel Macron
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
China
Odesa
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Heads of SpaceX, Apple, Nvidia and AI giants joined Trump and Xi for dinnerPhotoVideo07:16 AM • 11625 views
Usyk radically changed his image ahead of his wedding anniversaryVideoSeptember 24, 08:00 PM • 21949 views
I needed a physically well-developed midfielder — Maldera on calling up debutant VarfolomieievSeptember 24, 05:41 PM • 22066 views
A 6-year-old girl set a world record for solving a Rubik’s CubeVideoSeptember 24, 02:19 PM • 28396 views
Gucci is selling new models of luxury sneakers labeled "Made in China" — how much they cost and why they are being criticizedSeptember 24, 02:08 PM • 25206 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Heating
Starlink
Forbes
Brent Crude

There is positive news in the Lyman direction, and elsewhere too — Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 302 views

Zelenskyy reported positive changes in the Lyman direction and other areas of the front. The Defense Forces’ operation continues.

There is positive news in the Lyman direction, and elsewhere too — Zelenskyy

There are positive developments on the Lyman front, and not only in that area. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this, noting that the operation is ongoing, UNN reports.

Details

I will speak very, very cautiously while the operation is not yet complete. I want to thank our warriors; there are positive developments there, positive developments in the Lyman area and elsewhere. What is the next strategic task? Let us accomplish this strategic task and then talk about the next one

- Zelenskyy said.

Addition

The Defense Forces of Ukraine conducted one of the most successful counteroffensive operations of this year near Lyman and, according to OSINT analyst Clement Molin, liberated more than 200 sq km of territory.

In 2026, Russia captured approximately 890 sq km of Ukrainian territory, while the Defense Forces of Ukraine liberated approximately 800 sq km.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWar in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine