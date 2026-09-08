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Allies consider rapidly supplying Ukraine with Patriot systems - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 680 views

The countries that manufacture Patriot systems are seeking ways to quickly strengthen Ukraine’s air defense before winter. France and Italy are preparing to transfer SAMP/T systems and Aster missiles.

Allies consider rapidly supplying Ukraine with Patriot systems - media

Countries that have Patriot air defense systems are considering several options for their rapid delivery to Ukraine ahead of winter. Ukrinform reports this, citing sources at the Élysée Palace, as reported by UNN.

Details

It is noted that France is working in coordination with Italy on the transfer of an SAMP/T system and Aster missiles.

This issue is currently being discussed. Countries that produce or have already purchased Patriot systems are considering several options. ... We have already announced that, in coordination with Italy, we will transfer not only the SAMP/T systems at our disposal, but also Aster missiles. They will effectively strengthen the protection of Ukrainian cities

- the publication quotes the sources as saying.

France understands that the coming winter will be difficult for Ukraine due to Russian strikes on civilian infrastructure facilities.

Everyone understands that the winter will be difficult. At the same time, Ukrainians are holding on, and there is no scenario in which the Russians would manage to break through the front line. Their strikes on cities cause great damage and have a dramatic impact on the civilian population, but on the battlefield the Russians are not making a breakthrough

- the sources stated.

According to them, under these circumstances, it is necessary to continue providing military and financial support to Ukraine while simultaneously increasing pressure on Russia.

We remind you

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine's weak point is ballistic missile defense. Kyiv is counting on Patriots from the United States, Norway, and Canada, as well as the development of its own system.

Trump Veiledly Supported the Production of Patriot Missiles in Ukraine – U.S. Media05.09.26, 02:55 • 14381 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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