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Trump Veiledly Supported the Production of Patriot Missiles in Ukraine – U.S. Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1512 views

Trump shared material calling for Ukraine to be allowed to produce Patriot interceptors. The idea could strengthen air defense, but it requires time.

Trump Veiledly Supported the Production of Patriot Missiles in Ukraine – U.S. Media

U.S. President Donald Trump shared a Washington Post article on Truth Social proposing that Ukraine be allowed to produce interceptor missiles for Patriot systems. American media viewed the president’s repost as a veiled signal of support for the idea, UNN reports.

Details

Trump himself did not accompany the post with a direct statement supporting the production of Patriot systems in Ukraine. However, he shared an op-ed whose author calls on Washington to grant Kyiv the relevant license in order to increase the number of interceptors available to Ukraine.

The Washington Post article notes that Ukraine would not necessarily need to be provided with the technology for the most advanced PAC-3 MSE missile. Instead, joint production of less technologically advanced interceptors could be arranged, including the PAC-3 ACE or the older PAC-2 GEM-T.

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The author believes that such an approach would simultaneously help strengthen Ukraine’s air defense, reduce the burden on U.S. production, and replenish the stocks of NATO allies.

At the same time, launching production would take time and would not solve the current missile shortage. As a temporary option, The Washington Post proposes seeking the transfer of M-SAM II interceptors to Ukraine from South Korea.

Trump had previously allowed for the possibility of licensed production of Patriot missiles in Ukraine, but later emphasized the need to be cautious about transferring U.S. military technologies.

Trump confirmed that he does not currently plan to provide Ukraine with missiles and again stated that an ocean separates the United States from the war07.08.26, 00:20 • 4176 views

Stepan Haftko

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