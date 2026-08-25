Zelenskyy received Trump's greetings: These words, much like the sound of a Patriot PAC-3 launch, lift our spirits

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy received Independence Day greetings from U.S. President Donald Trump and said that "these words, much like the sound of a Patriot PAC-3 launch, lift our spirits and give hope," UNN reports.

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"I received warm and heartening congratulations from President Trump on the 35th Anniversary of the Restoration of Ukraine’s Independence:

"Dear Mr. President:

On behalf of the American people, I congratulate you and the citizens of Ukraine on your Independence Day. August 24 is a day to celebrate our enduring friendship built on 35 years of diplomatic relations, a bond that has only deepened since Ukraine gained its independence.

With courageous, brave, and talented people, you have built a great country. As you commemorate this important occasion, know that the United States stands in admiration of your resilient spirit, honors your sacrifices, and remains confident in your future as a sovereign, prosperous nation.

Let us seize this moment to end the conflict and build a durable, lasting peace that unleashes the tremendous potential of Ukraine for generations to come.

Sincerely,

Donald J. Trump"", Zelenskyy reported on X.

The President of Ukraine responded: "These words, much like the sound of a Patriot PAC-3 launch, lift our spirits and give hope that lives can be protected from Russia’s savage attacks and that a dignified peace can be achieved. Thank you, President Trump and all Americans, for your support and congratulations".

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