Zelenskyy received Trump's greetings: These words, much like the sound of a Patriot PAC-3 launch, lift our spirits

$44.710.0552.160.09
ukenru
Exclusive
08:07 AM • 11159 views
Nearly a third of businesses’ complaints about law enforcement agencies concern the Economic Security Bureau (ESB) - the Business Ombudsman Council
07:38 AM • 11366 views
Fire Point CEO discusses plans to expand production abroad
Exclusive
07:28 AM • 8892 views
Three years until the case is closed: how the statute of limitations may affect the trial in the Odrex doctors’ case
07:16 AM • 11455 views
Former Deputy Head of the OP Mudra remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 20 million
06:01 AM • 15603 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces struck the Afipsky Oil Refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai - Fire PointVideo
05:13 AM • 11710 views
Crossing point on border with Moldova suspended operations following Russian drone attack
04:19 AM • 12580 views
Occupiers struck Zaporizhzhia with a guided aerial bomb: two people were killed
03:15 AM • 10207 views
A Russian attack destroyed nearly UAH 28 million worth of Red Cross humanitarian supplies in Kherson
August 25, 12:16 AM • 10566 views
Poland and three NATO countries ordered Ukraine-tested Piorun systems worth €1.86 billion
August 24, 10:16 PM • 6960 views
Russia attacked Kyiv with jet-powered "Banderol" UAVs, damaging a high-rise building
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+22°
2.4m/s
36%
754mm
Popular news
A drone that flew in from Moldova after Russia’s overnight attack on Ukraine was found in RomaniaAugust 24, 11:37 PM • 11725 views
Bruce Willis's daughter spoke about losing an "other version" of her father due to dementiaPhotoAugust 25, 12:05 AM • 36349 views
New Black Hawks for Ukraine could cost more than $100 million per helicopterAugust 25, 12:38 AM • 11378 views
Cristiano Ronaldo surprised everyone after his wedding with a new look featuring honey-blond hairPhotoAugust 25, 01:05 AM • 33127 views
Trump called the prime minister of Canada and the premier of Ontario "clowns" and threatened Ottawa with consequencesPhoto04:32 AM • 8094 views
Publications
Nearly a third of businesses’ complaints about law enforcement agencies concern the Economic Security Bureau (ESB) - the Business Ombudsman Council
Exclusive
08:07 AM • 11159 views
Three years until the case is closed: how the statute of limitations may affect the trial in the Odrex doctors’ case
Exclusive
07:28 AM • 8892 views
Independence Day of Ukraine – 35 Years of Freedom: How the State Was Born and What Defined Its JourneyPhotoAugust 24, 05:00 AM • 80025 views
Day of the State Flag of Ukraine: the history of the blue-and-yellow bannerAugust 23, 06:36 AM • 126825 views
Germany plans to spend €12 billion on missile purchases; the possible purchase of Flamingo is being considered - mediaAugust 22, 12:29 PM • 128549 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Iryna Mudra
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Iryna Terekh
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk
Great Britain
Romania
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Cristiano Ronaldo surprised everyone after his wedding with a new look featuring honey-blond hairPhotoAugust 25, 01:05 AM • 33139 views
Bruce Willis's daughter spoke about losing an "other version" of her father due to dementiaPhotoAugust 25, 12:05 AM • 36363 views
Vin Diesel said he is ready to die for Paul Walker’s daughter and spoke about their special bondPhotoAugust 24, 01:03 AM • 79689 views
Sandra Bullock showed rare photos of her children and talked about family lifePhotoAugust 23, 01:04 AM • 88028 views
Hailey Bieber showed how she celebrated her son Justin Bieber’s second birthdayPhotoAugust 22, 11:04 PM • 82800 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Technology
Storm Shadow cruise missile
Heating
Shahed-136

Zelenskyy received Trump's greetings: These words, much like the sound of a Patriot PAC-3 launch, lift our spirits

Kyiv • UNN

 • 532 views

Trump congratulated Ukraine on the 35th anniversary of the restoration of independence and wished for the conflict to end. Zelenskyy thanked the United States for its support.

Zelenskyy received Trump's greetings: These words, much like the sound of a Patriot PAC-3 launch, lift our spirits

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy received Independence Day greetings from U.S. President Donald Trump and said that "these words, much like the sound of a Patriot PAC-3 launch, lift our spirits and give hope," UNN reports.

Details

"I received warm and heartening congratulations from President Trump on the 35th Anniversary of the Restoration of Ukraine’s Independence:

"Dear Mr. President:

On behalf of the American people, I congratulate you and the citizens of Ukraine on your Independence Day. August 24 is a day to celebrate our enduring friendship built on 35 years of diplomatic relations, a bond that has only deepened since Ukraine gained its independence.

With courageous, brave, and talented people, you have built a great country. As you commemorate this important occasion, know that the United States stands in admiration of your resilient spirit, honors your sacrifices, and remains confident in your future as a sovereign, prosperous nation.

Let us seize this moment to end the conflict and build a durable, lasting peace that unleashes the tremendous potential of Ukraine for generations to come.

Sincerely,

Donald J. Trump"", Zelenskyy reported on X.

The President of Ukraine responded: "These words, much like the sound of a Patriot PAC-3 launch, lift our spirits and give hope that lives can be protected from Russia’s savage attacks and that a dignified peace can be achieved. Thank you, President Trump and all Americans, for your support and congratulations".

Burnham plans a trip to the US to persuade Trump to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense25.08.26, 05:38 • 3632 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
MIM-104 Patriot
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine