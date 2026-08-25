Zelenskyy received Trump's greetings: These words, much like the sound of a Patriot PAC-3 launch, lift our spirits
Kyiv • UNN
Trump congratulated Ukraine on the 35th anniversary of the restoration of independence and wished for the conflict to end. Zelenskyy thanked the United States for its support.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy received Independence Day greetings from U.S. President Donald Trump and said that "these words, much like the sound of a Patriot PAC-3 launch, lift our spirits and give hope," UNN reports.
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"I received warm and heartening congratulations from President Trump on the 35th Anniversary of the Restoration of Ukraine’s Independence:
"Dear Mr. President:
On behalf of the American people, I congratulate you and the citizens of Ukraine on your Independence Day. August 24 is a day to celebrate our enduring friendship built on 35 years of diplomatic relations, a bond that has only deepened since Ukraine gained its independence.
With courageous, brave, and talented people, you have built a great country. As you commemorate this important occasion, know that the United States stands in admiration of your resilient spirit, honors your sacrifices, and remains confident in your future as a sovereign, prosperous nation.
Let us seize this moment to end the conflict and build a durable, lasting peace that unleashes the tremendous potential of Ukraine for generations to come.
Sincerely,
Donald J. Trump"", Zelenskyy reported on X.
The President of Ukraine responded: "These words, much like the sound of a Patriot PAC-3 launch, lift our spirits and give hope that lives can be protected from Russia’s savage attacks and that a dignified peace can be achieved. Thank you, President Trump and all Americans, for your support and congratulations".
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