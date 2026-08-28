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Ukraine may face a shortage of missiles for the new SAMP/T NG systems

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12770 views

Ukraine expects up to eight SAMP/T NG systems from France and Italy. The effectiveness of the systems may be limited by a shortage of Aster 30 B1NT missiles.

Ukraine may face a shortage of missiles for the new SAMP/T NG systems

Ukraine is to receive a total of eight of the latest SAMP/T NG surface-to-air missile systems from France and Italy, but their effectiveness may be limited by a shortage of Aster 30 B1NT missiles. Defense Express reports this, UNN writes.

Details

France ordered four SAMP/T NG batteries for Ukraine in July 2026 using credit funds, with their delivery expected from 2027. According to unofficial information, Italy may transfer another four systems as part of military assistance.

Italy will provide Ukraine with four SAMP/T NG batteries, interceptor missiles and radars27.08.26, 07:30 • 32103 views

Separately, France is to provide Ukraine with two conventional SAMP/T batteries on temporary lease, which will subsequently be returned after the new SAMP/T NG systems are received. At the same time, the key limitation for both versions of the system is not the number of launchers but the availability of Aster missiles.

Missile production remains limited

According to Defense Express, MBDA does not officially disclose the exact production volumes of Aster missiles. In December 2024, Emmanuel Chiva, head of France's Directorate General of Armaments, reported that production of the Aster missile family had been increased to 80–100 units per year, while by 2028 the aim is to exceed 300 missiles per year.

Zelenskyy: Ukraine has received "a few" missiles for Patriot systems, more are needed25.08.26, 15:05 • 38211 views

This family includes the Aster 15 and Aster 30. SAMP/T systems use Aster 30 missiles, while the SAMP/T NG version is equipped with the new Aster 30 B1NT for the effective interception of ballistic targets.

According to MBDA, deliveries of the Aster 30 B1NT are not expected to begin until 2027. At the same time, in July 2026, Ukraine received political approval from France to establish licensed production of the Aster 30, which could potentially help increase the availability of missiles for Ukrainian systems.

Patriot missile stocks in Europe have fallen to a critical level due to the war with Iran – AP28.08.26, 00:57 • 1846 views

Stepan Haftko

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