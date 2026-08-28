Patriot missile stocks in Europe have fallen to a critical level due to the war with Iran – AP

The stockpiles of U.S. Patriot interceptor missiles in Europe have fallen to a critical level due to their active use in the war with Iran. This could weaken NATO's ability to counter a potential Russian missile attack, UNN reports, citing the Associated Press.

Details

According to U.S. and NATO officials, the greatest concern is the shortage of Patriot missiles capable of intercepting Russian ballistic missiles. A U.S. official said that the stockpiles in Europe are insufficient to repel a prolonged ballistic attack, while the ability to defend against even a single missile is "very limited."

The reduction in stockpiles was caused, in particular, by the redeployment of U.S. missiles from Europe to the Middle East. There, the United States and its allies are actively using Patriots to intercept Iranian missiles and drones.

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The situation is causing additional concern over the prospect of potential Russian aggression against NATO countries. At the same time, Western officials do not expect a Russian attack in the near future and believe that Patriot stockpiles should be replenished by 2030.

NATO denies that the Alliance has already lost the necessary level of protection. NATO representative Martin O'Donnell said that the Alliance has enough air defense munitions for self-defense and to support Ukraine.

The Pentagon also called reports of a shortage of munitions false. At the same time, Ukraine continues to ask the United States for additional Patriot missiles amid Russian missile attacks.

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