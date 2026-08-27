Italy will provide Ukraine with four SAMP/T NG batteries, interceptor missiles and radars

The Italian government has approved a new package of military aid for Ukraine, which will include four batteries of SAMP/T NG surface-to-air missile systems, interceptor missiles, and long-range radars. La Repubblica reports this, citing sources in the Italian government, writes UNN.

Details

The decision is expected to be formally enshrined in Ukraine’s thirteenth "Aid Decree" in the near future. The total value of the new package is estimated at approximately €3 billion, with financing planned through European lending programs, in particular the Ukraine Support Loan.

The United Kingdom will help stop the launch of Russian missiles at Ukraine - Burnham

The aid will be centered on four SAMP/T NG batteries capable of intercepting, among other things, ballistic missiles, as well as Aster 30 missiles. In addition, Ukraine is to receive seven long-range radars — six manufactured by France’s Thales and one by Italy’s Leonardo.

Italy and France also plan to increase missile production

The agreements resulted from a deal between Italy and France concluded in July. Both countries jointly produce SAMP/T systems and Aster 30 missiles.

Burnham plans a trip to the US to persuade Trump to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense

Italy plans to transfer some of the interceptor missiles to Ukraine as early as October. They are intended to replenish ammunition stocks for the systems already in service and for the new systems planned for deployment.

Separately, Paris and Rome may allow Ukraine to produce Aster 30 N1BT interceptors directly on its territory. This is intended to reduce Kyiv’s dependence on supplies of ready-made missiles from Europe.

Zelenskyy: Ukraine has received "a few" missiles for Patriot systems, more are needed

Ukraine currently has two SAMP/T batteries, transferred by Italy and France. According to La Repubblica, these systems have demonstrated their effectiveness in combat use. At the same time, since the summer of 2025, there has been a shortage of Aster 30 missiles due to reduced stockpiles in France and Italy.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also said that agreements had been reached with France and the United Kingdom to transfer licenses to Ukraine for the independent production of Storm Shadow/SCALP cruise missiles. According to him, Kyiv has also received additional missiles for Patriots and other air defense systems.

Britain and Ukraine signed a partnership agreement in the fields of defense and artificial intelligence