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Zelenskyy: Ukraine has received "a few" missiles for Patriot systems, more are needed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10733 views

Zelenskyy said that France had transferred Crotale systems, missiles for them, and "a few" Patriot missiles to Ukraine. The exact quantity was not disclosed.

Zelenskyy: Ukraine has received "a few" missiles for Patriot systems, more are needed

Ukraine has received French Crotale surface-to-air missile systems from its partners, as well as "a little" ammunition for Patriot systems. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this during a press conference with Estonian President Alar Karis, reports UNN

We received confirmation—I will not say from whom—of several Crotale air defense systems and missiles for them. We also received AIM missiles. This is very important for us. To be honest, I also will not say from whom, but a little more Patriot missiles arrived. How many? I cannot say, but a little. More are needed

- Zelenskyy said. 

We remind you 

UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham plans to visit the United States in September and discuss with President Donald Trump the transfer of additional Patriot interceptor missiles to Ukraine before winter. 

Julia Shramko

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