"Dobrobut" suspends operations after a Russian attack

Russian forces struck the "Dobrobut" medical center in Kyiv on Monday, September 28. The enemy attack caused injuries, and the center will temporarily suspend operations. This is stated in a statement by the press services of "Dobrobut" and the Ministry of Health, reports UNN.

Today, the enemy struck our medical center on Antonovycha Street for the second time. Most importantly, all employees and visitors, fortunately, are alive. Seven people have currently been injured, six of them Dobrobut employees - the statement says.

All available crews from the "emergency care" network promptly arrived at the site of the "impact" and provided medical assistance to those injured; several people were taken to emergency departments.

The upper floors, where the Dobrobut Academy is located, as well as the lower floors, where the fire engulfed the clinic premises, have been damaged and are ablaze. From the first to the third floors, windows were blown out by the blast wave on the inner courtyard side; medical equipment was also damaged - the press service noted.

Firefighters and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine are working at the site of the strike. As a result of the attack, the medical center will not operate for the next few days; the rest of the "Dobrobut" medical centers continue to operate.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Health responded to the attack, noting that Russian forces strike medical facilities across Ukraine almost every day.

Attacks on medical facilities across Ukraine occur almost daily. Today is no exception: the Russians struck a medical center in central Kyiv - the Ministry of Health said.

Another strike on central Kyiv — the Dobrobut medical center has been hit