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Drones targeting the East-West oil pipeline were launched from Iraq: who is behind the attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

UAVs attacked the East-West oil pipeline after being launched from Maysan province. Saudi Arabia postponed its response pending Baghdad's investigation.

Drones targeting the East-West oil pipeline were launched from Iraq: who is behind the attack

Iraqi authorities confirmed that the drones that attacked Saudi Arabia’s East-West oil pipeline were launched from the territory of the southern province of Maysan. Baghdad launched an investigation, while the leadership of local security agencies began removing officials from their posts. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia is refraining from retaliatory strikes for now. This is reported by Associated Press News, according to UNN.

Details

According to Iraqi authorities, the attack was carried out from a facility in Maysan province, which borders Iran. Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Faleh al-Zaidi ordered the immediate establishment of the circumstances surrounding the drone launch and the identification of those involved in the strike.

Amid the investigation, the leadership of the province’s security agencies has already been removed from office, including the commander of the operations command and the chief of police of Maysan. Iraqi authorities have also closed two important border crossings with Iran — Shalamcheh and Chazabeh. At the same time, the specific group that may have carried out the attack has still not been officially named. No one has claimed responsibility for the strikes. An association of pro-Iranian armed formations in Iraq denied involvement and promised to cooperate with the investigation.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump said that Iran was likely involved in the attack, although no public evidence supporting this version has been presented so far.

Saudi Arabia said that, following an appeal from the Iraqi prime minister, it had agreed not to launch a retaliatory strike at this stage and to give Baghdad time to investigate. At the same time, Riyadh stressed that it reserves the right to take measures to protect its territory and critical infrastructure.

Context

The attacks on Saudi Arabia’s East-West oil pipeline occurred in the areas of Riyadh and Medina. Following the strikes, Saudi authorities suspended its operation for security reasons. According to preliminary data, the pumping stations that ensure the pipeline’s operation may have been damaged.

The approximately 1,200-kilometer-long East-West oil pipeline connects oil-producing regions in eastern Saudi Arabia with the port of Yanbu on the Red Sea. It is particularly important for oil exports amid problems with shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

In recent months, about 4–5 million barrels of oil per day have been transported along this route. Amid the attacks and escalating tensions around the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, oil prices exceeded $100 per barrel this week.

The situation surrounding the attack has also intensified questions about Baghdad’s control over pro-Iranian armed groups. Iraqi authorities had previously stated their intention to secure their disarmament, but a number of formations refused to comply with the relevant demands.

As of September 12, the specific perpetrators of the attack, the number and type of drones used, the extent of the damage to the oil pipeline, and the timeline for the full restoration of its operation remain unknown.

Reminder

Earlier, we reported that the port of Mokha on Yemen’s Red Sea coast had suspended commercial and maritime activities following a series of Houthi missile attacks.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

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