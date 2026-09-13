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Drone attack on Kovel: five wounded and infrastructure damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

In the Kovel community, Russian drones struck a critical infrastructure facility. Five people were wounded, and a house and outbuildings were damaged.

Drone attack on Kovel: five wounded and infrastructure damaged

As a result of a massive attack by Russian drones in Kovel (Volyn region), infrastructure and residential buildings were damaged, and people were injured. This was reported by Kovel Mayor Ihor Chaika, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, five people sought medical assistance at the Kovel Territorial Medical Association.

Earlier, acting head of the Volyn Regional State Administration Roman Romaniuk reported that several strikes had hit critical infrastructure facilities in the Kovel community.

Five people were injured as a result of the shelling. Fortunately, there were no fatalities

- Romaniuk stated.

He added that falling debris from downed Shahed drones caused damage to outbuildings and a private house in the village of Zarichchia, Kovel district.

We remind you

The day before, Russian drones struck railway facilities in Lutsk, and passengers were evacuated.

Explosions rang out in the center of Lutsk during a massive attack by Russian drones13.05.26, 13:38 • 32182 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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