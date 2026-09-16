The NewsChopper4 helicopter of NBC4 Los Angeles crashed in the Chatsworth area of Los Angeles while covering a traffic accident. There were fatalities as a result of the incident: the crash occurred live on air, reports the Los Angeles Times, according to UNN.

Details

It is reported that the helicopter crashed into a parking lot between two buildings and caught fire. At least three people were killed in the crash, and another person in serious condition was taken to hospital.

The crew was filming the aftermath of a collision between a car and a bus, in which two people were killed. The cause of the crash is currently being established.

According to firefighters, one of the fatalities was a person who was on the ground. After the crash, the fire spread to parked cars and containers.

It is also reported that reporter Eliana Moreno and pilot George Martsiniv were killed in the crash.

To remind you

Iran's Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, Ali Larijani, stated that the United States allegedly planned to organize an incident "similar to the 9/11 terrorist attacks" in order to blame Iran for it.