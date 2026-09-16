The NBC4 helicopter crashed during a live broadcast in Los Angeles: three people were killed

$44.640.0251.510.01
ukenru
09:12 AM • 6970 views
Budget Gap in 2027: How Much Ukraine Is Short Of and Where They Will Look for the Money
08:35 AM • 5248 views
There will be no new fines for speeding: Parliament rejected the bill
06:33 AM • 12802 views
Russian drone strikes scheduled bus in Nikopol district: five killed, seven woundedPhoto
Exclusive
06:01 AM • 19141 views
Will the delay in the Odrex case have consequences for the lawyers?
04:58 AM • 16260 views
"Hellish" sanctions against Russia have moved closer to passage in the U.S. — only the final vote remains
04:45 AM • 15875 views
German hospitals prepare for drone warfare and mass casualties; the Bundeswehr expects up to 1,000 wounded daily
04:19 AM • 15654 views
"ATESH" reported sabotage at a plant that produces components for Kh-101 and "Iskander-K" missiles in VoronezhVideo
September 16, 02:17 AM • 19780 views
Ukraine may obtain a license to produce missiles for Patriot, but there is a catch
September 16, 01:17 AM • 17769 views
Russia’s Starlink analogue has still failed to reach its operational orbit after six months; Russia has already lost some of the satellites
September 16, 12:16 AM • 22355 views
The general who reported to Putin about the alleged capture of Kostiantynivka has gone to Kobzon's concert
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+21°
1m/s
59%
750mm
Popular news
New drone incidents have exposed a problem with Lithuania’s civil defenseSeptember 16, 12:56 AM • 4026 views
The bill on tough sanctions against the russian federation has moved to final consideration in the U.S. House of RepresentativesSeptember 16, 02:55 AM • 20997 views
Iskander missile: range, speed, modificationsPhotoSeptember 16, 03:45 AM • 18962 views
How many troops and pieces of equipment Russia lost in a day – General Staff dataPhotoSeptember 16, 04:08 AM • 9890 views
From foil to fishing nets: how completely ordinary household items found their role in the war06:59 AM • 10818 views
Publications
Aviation under pressure: unfounded interpretation of aviation leasing taxation threatens budget revenues10:00 AM • 646 views
Budget Gap in 2027: How Much Ukraine Is Short Of and Where They Will Look for the Money09:12 AM • 6980 views
From foil to fishing nets: how completely ordinary household items found their role in the war06:59 AM • 10966 views
Will the delay in the Odrex case have consequences for the lawyers?
Exclusive
06:01 AM • 19144 views
Iskander missile: range, speed, modificationsPhotoSeptember 16, 03:45 AM • 19110 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Lindsey Graham
Serhiy Marchenko
Roksolana Pidlasa
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Germany
Saudi Arabia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Mad Men" star Jon Hamm will become a father at 55; his wife made her first public appearance showing her pregnancySeptember 16, 12:06 AM • 27635 views
Steve Carell was named one of Hollywood’s most attractive mature men — the actor reacted to his new statusSeptember 15, 11:07 PM • 28284 views
Chuck Norris, Robert Redford and the star of "Buffy" were "forgotten" at the "2026 Emmys"September 15, 10:05 PM • 26908 views
Kelly Osbourne said she would never reconcile with her older sister and explained whySeptember 15, 09:06 PM • 27385 views
Eurovision 2027: Ukraine has begun accepting applications for the national selectionSeptember 15, 11:29 AM • 44338 views
Actual
Technology
Starlink
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
SpaceX Starship

The NBC4 helicopter crashed during a live broadcast in Los Angeles: three people were killed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1630 views

The NewsChopper4 helicopter crashed into a parking lot in Los Angeles while filming a traffic accident. At least three people were killed, and one person was seriously injured.

The NBC4 helicopter crashed during a live broadcast in Los Angeles: three people were killed

The NewsChopper4 helicopter of NBC4 Los Angeles crashed in the Chatsworth area of Los Angeles while covering a traffic accident. There were fatalities as a result of the incident: the crash occurred live on air, reports the Los Angeles Times, according to UNN.

Details

It is reported that the helicopter crashed into a parking lot between two buildings and caught fire. At least three people were killed in the crash, and another person in serious condition was taken to hospital.

The crew was filming the aftermath of a collision between a car and a bus, in which two people were killed. The cause of the crash is currently being established.

According to firefighters, one of the fatalities was a person who was on the ground. After the crash, the fire spread to parked cars and containers.

It is also reported that reporter Eliana Moreno and pilot George Martsiniv were killed in the crash.

To remind you

Iran's Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, Ali Larijani, stated that the United States allegedly planned to organize an incident "similar to the 9/11 terrorist attacks" in order to blame Iran for it.

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the World
Terrorist attack
Explosions
Fires
Road traffic accident
United States
Los Angeles
Iran