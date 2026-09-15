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Devastating blow to Russia’s 20th and 25th armies: The Third Army Corps revealed details of Operation "Vivaldi"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1794 views

The Third Army Corps reported on Operation "Vivaldi" in northern Donetsk Oblast. It announced the clearing of 75 km² and the de-occupation of 10 km².

Devastating blow to Russia’s 20th and 25th armies: The Third Army Corps revealed details of Operation "Vivaldi"

The Third Army Corps of the Ukrainian Ground Forces conducted the “Vivaldi” offensive operation in the north of Donetsk region. This was reported by the corps’ press service, according to UNN.

Details

According to the report, the corps cleared Novoselivka, Oleksandrivka, Yarova, and the outskirts of Korovyi Yar of enemy forces and liberated Serednie.

Under a communications blackout, the units eliminated enemy infiltration cells and cleared 75 km². Another 10 km² was de-occupied. A devastating blow was inflicted on the combat capability of the Russian Federation’s 20th and 25th armies

- the corps stated.

It is reported that the enemy’s losses at this stage include approximately 1,500 soldiers, more than 12,000 drones, and hundreds of armored vehicles, artillery systems, and motor vehicles.

As a result of the corps’ strikes, Russian forces moved the supply of fuel and lubricants outside Ukraine—to Voronezh region: the pipeline was dismantled and the warehouses were destroyed

- the report says.

As a reminder

During the night of September 15, UAVs attacked the industrial zone of the Syzran Refinery. Several fires broke out on the premises.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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