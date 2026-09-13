An enemy drone struck an emergency medical vehicle, injuring two medics.
Kyiv • UNN
An enemy drone hit an emergency medical vehicle in Kherson, which was completely burned out. The driver and paramedic were injured; the female patient was evacuated.
In Kherson, an enemy drone attacked an emergency medical vehicle "ambulance" two medical workers were injured — a 49-year-old driver and a 44-year-old paramedic. This was reported by Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.
Details
According to Prokudin, the enemy drone struck the ambulance directly. As a result of the direct hit, the vehicle caught fire and was completely destroyed.
Two medical workers were injured — a 49-year-old driver and a 44-year-old paramedic. The injured were taken to hospital for examination and the necessary medical care. The patient being transported by the crew at the time of the strike was also evacuated to a medical facility.
Russian drones attacked a minibus and an ambulance in Kherson; one dead and several wounded16.06.26, 09:38 • 4024 views