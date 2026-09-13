An enemy drone struck an emergency medical vehicle, injuring two medics.

In Kherson, an enemy drone attacked an emergency medical vehicle "ambulance" two medical workers were injured — a 49-year-old driver and a 44-year-old paramedic. This was reported by Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

Details

According to Prokudin, the enemy drone struck the ambulance directly. As a result of the direct hit, the vehicle caught fire and was completely destroyed.

Two medical workers were injured — a 49-year-old driver and a 44-year-old paramedic. The injured were taken to hospital for examination and the necessary medical care. The patient being transported by the crew at the time of the strike was also evacuated to a medical facility.

Russian drones attacked a minibus and an ambulance in Kherson; one dead and several wounded