Portugal wants to use EU funds to buy goats to combat forest fires

Portugal is proposing that the European Union finance the grazing of goats, sheep and cows in areas at high risk of wildfires, so that the animals can destroy highly flammable shrubbery. The country’s Agriculture Minister José Manuel Fernandes said this, Politico reports, writes UNN.

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Portugal is already using its own funds for such programs. Similar projects are also underway in some regions of Spain.

We use our national funds, but this is work that we do for the entire European Union – Fernandes said.

According to him, grazing animals helps clear areas of vegetation that can contribute to the spread of fire, while preventing large-scale fires also makes it possible to reduce carbon emissions.

August was one of the hottest months on record

The Portuguese minister proposes allocating part of the proceeds from the EU Emissions Trading System to such programs. The initiative is being discussed against the backdrop of negotiations on the European Union’s future long-term budget and debates over agricultural funding amid increasingly frequent droughts and fires.

Losses from fires in Europe exceeded 3 billion euros - FT