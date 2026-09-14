Russia struck Pavlohrad; one person was killed and five were wounded

During the day on September 14, Russian invaders attacked Pavlohrad in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Powerful explosions rang out in the city. This was reported by Head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha, UNN writes.

One person was killed and five others were injured in an enemy strike on Pavlohrad - the statement said.

The victims are currently in hospital; one is in serious condition. Doctors are providing assistance.

A fire broke out in the city. Cars are burning.

All emergency services are working at the scene.

Strike with four aerial bombs on Kramatorsk: six injured