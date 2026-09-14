Strike with four aerial bombs on Kramatorsk: six injured

Russian aircraft struck Kramatorsk, dropping four aerial bombs. Six people were injured in the attack. This is reported by the State Emergency Service in Donetsk region, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that people were trapped under the rubble of a five-story building. During the emergency rescue operations, rescuers freed two women and handed them over to emergency medical personnel.

Rescuers dismantled 1.7 tonnes of building structures. The work has been completed. Due to the collapse of the stairwell and the deformation of apartment entrance doors, people were trapped inside. Using an aerial ladder, rescuers helped 12 residents escape - the statement says.

It is noted that firefighters contained a fire covering an area of 500 square meters, which broke out in apartments on the first through fifth floors.

We remind you

On September 7, Russian forces struck Kramatorsk with four FAB-250 aerial bombs. Two men were killed and four more people were injured.

Defense Forces showed what Kramatorsk and Sloviansk look like now