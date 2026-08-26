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Defense Forces showed what Kramatorsk and Sloviansk look like now

Kyiv • UNN

 • 790 views

Buildings, shops, and cars have been damaged in Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, and anti-drone nets have been installed over the streets. russia is attacking the cities with aerial bombs and drones.

Defense Forces showed what Kramatorsk and Sloviansk look like now

The Defense Forces showed what Kramatorsk and Sloviansk in Donetsk region look like today — civilian cities under daily enemy attacks. The photos were published by the 7th Air Assault Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Anti-drone nets over the streets. Boarded-up windows. Damaged high-rise buildings and stores, and burned-out cars. Nearby are people who continue to live in their cities. This is what Sloviansk and Kramatorsk look like today

— the Air Assault Forces stated in the caption to the photos.

Russian forces, the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted, regularly attack the cities with FAB-250 aerial bombs equipped with UMPK guidance modules and attack drones. Residential areas, schools, stores, and other civilian infrastructure come under attack.

"Assigning Sloviansk and Kramatorsk to the zone of active hostilities did not change the situation on the ground — it only officially recorded the reality in which the cities live every day," the Air Assault Forces noted.

In Kramatorsk, the number of people injured as a result of the Russian attack has risen to 2425.08.26, 19:36 • 25270 views

Julia Shramko

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