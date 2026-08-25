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In Kramatorsk, the number of people injured as a result of the Russian attack has risen to 24

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8086 views

In Kramatorsk, an airstrike damaged 34 apartment buildings and caused fires. Among the 24 injured is a two-month-old infant.

In Kramatorsk, the number of people injured as a result of the Russian attack has risen to 24

This afternoon, Russian occupiers dropped 9 aerial bombs on Kramatorsk. The number of injured has risen to 24, including a two-month-old baby, UNN reports, citing the State Emergency Service.

Details

According to the State Emergency Service, 34 multi-story residential buildings, 3 administrative buildings and an infrastructure facility were damaged. At the impact sites, emergency responders forced open the doors of locked apartments and rescued four residents.

The shelling caused four fires. Rescuers have already extinguished fires in two- and three-story buildings. In addition, flames engulfed balconies and apartments from the second to the ninth floors of a nine-story building.

Due to the threat of repeated strikes, emergency responders were forced to interrupt their work and retreat to shelters several times.

According to the rescuers, firefighting is currently underway at one of the locations.

In Kramatorsk, number of injured in Russia's strike with 9 aerial bombs approached two dozen25.08.26, 14:59 • 2640 views

Antonina Tumanova

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