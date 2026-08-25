In Kramatorsk, number of injured in Russia's strike with 9 aerial bombs approached two dozen

In Kramatorsk, the number of people injured as a result of the Russian attack has approached two dozen, Donetsk Regional Military Administration Head Vadym Filashkin said on social media on Tuesday, UNN reports.

The number of people injured in Kramatorsk has risen to 19 - Filashkin wrote.

According to him, at least 34 apartment buildings, 3 administrative buildings, and an infrastructure facility were damaged.

As reported by the regional prosecutor's office, "the enemy struck the city with nine FAB-250 bombs using UMPC guidance modules."

In Kramatorsk, 12 people injured after eight Russian strikes, including infant