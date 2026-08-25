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In Kramatorsk, 12 people injured after eight Russian strikes, including infant

Kyiv • UNN

 • 812 views

Russian forces attacked Kramatorsk eight times with aerial bombs. Twelve civilians were injured, including a two-month-old girl in serious condition.

In Kramatorsk, 12 people injured after eight Russian strikes, including infant

12 people were injured as a result of today's Russian strikes on Kramatorsk in Donetsk region, including a two-month-old infant, Donetsk Regional Military Administration Head Vadym Filashkin and the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Prosecutor's Office, on August 25, between 10:33 and 10:40, the Russian army attacked Kramatorsk. "This morning, the Russians attacked the city eight times. According to preliminary information, they used aerial bombs," Filashkin added.

According to the Prosecutor's Office, residential areas came under enemy fire. Some of the weapons struck apartment buildings.

"Numerous high-rise buildings and an infrastructure facility were damaged," the head of the Regional Military Administration said.

As of now, at least 12 civilians are known to have been injured, including a two-month-old girl. The child is in serious condition

- the Prosecutor's Office reported.

"The number of injured has risen to 12," Filashkin confirmed the data as of 12:50.

All those affected are receiving medical assistance, it was reported.


Julia Shramko

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