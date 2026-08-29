In Kyiv, a man was held in handcuffs for more than 8 hours at a TRC, beaten and tortured — Lubinets

$44.5451.86
ukenru
12:44 PM • 14973 views
After attacks by Ukrainian UAVs on oil refineries, gasoline production in russia fell to 70% of total demand - media
11:00 AM • 27569 views
About four dozen trains are still behind schedule, but delays en route are decreasing
09:24 AM • 32949 views
Ministry of Foreign Affairs clarified: 56 Ukrainians are being searched for in Nepal after the floods
08:59 AM • 26631 views
"There can be no ammunition near residential buildings; there will be consequences" - Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's strike in the Kyiv region and detonation, showed a videoVideo
08:32 AM • 20846 views
Russian strike followed by detonation in Kyiv region claimed lives of 27 people; four children are among the 42 injured - RMA
August 29, 01:55 AM • 43520 views
The occupied part of Kherson region has been without electricity for more than a day following strikes on substations
August 29, 12:38 AM • 41604 views
After the SBU strike on "Engels," Russia may have been left with 37 combat-ready Tu-95MS aircraft – Defense Express
August 28, 11:54 PM • 24075 views
Trump announced the "largest oil deal in history" between the United States and VenezuelaPhoto
August 28, 11:27 PM • 20926 views
As a result of the enemy attack on the Kyiv region, there are fatalities; the number of victims is being уточнено – Regional Military AdministrationVideo
August 28, 08:21 PM • 25357 views
"The tragedy in Vyshneve has not become a lesson" – Koretskyi reacted to the fire with detonations in the Kyiv region
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+26°
4.1m/s
34%
749mm
Popular news
In Kyiv, bus routes No. 36Tr and No. 37 may be rerouted due to the consequences of the attackAugust 29, 04:10 AM • 12786 views
Tusk on the war in Ukraine: "The coming months will be critical"August 29, 06:43 AM • 13904 views
In Nepal, 64 Ukrainians are now considered missing after the floods - Foreign MinistryAugust 29, 07:52 AM • 21924 views
Traffic is being restored on the highway toward Kyiv and Zhytomyr after a Russian attack involving a detonation09:30 AM • 16475 views
Death toll following the Russian strike and subsequent detonation in the Kyiv region risen to 3711:16 AM • 17878 views
Publications
Where to go in Ukraine in autumn: travel agent names the most interesting destinations
Exclusive
August 28, 02:45 PM • 64442 views
Refineries are shutting down, the fleet is blocked, exports are declining: how Ukrainian deep strikes are exhausting RussiaPhotoAugust 28, 12:59 PM • 60852 views
The Ministry of Education and Science advises universities to hold classes on Saturdays: the ministry explained whether this is mandatoryAugust 28, 12:21 PM • 59304 views
"Tariff scissors": some packages under the Medical Guarantees Program are underfunded by at least one-thirdAugust 28, 09:56 AM • 57938 views
A working group on the taxation of leasing in favor of non-residents will be established under the Ministry of Finance
Exclusive
August 28, 09:34 AM • 57358 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Xi Jinping
Rafael Grossi
Actual places
Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
United States
Nepal
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Katy Perry revealed that she forbade her 6-year-old daughter from reenacting a stunt from her famous songAugust 29, 12:05 AM • 24459 views
Celine Dion appeared in public for the first time in two years ahead of her return to the stagePhotoAugust 28, 10:05 PM • 23679 views
A new name has emerged on the list of favorites for the role of James BondPhotoAugust 28, 06:30 AM • 76924 views
Holly Marie Combs from "Charmed" has announced the end of her acting careerPhotoAugust 28, 12:06 AM • 106861 views
Nicole Kidman made her TikTok debut, showing behind the scenes of the premiere of "Practical Magic 2"VideoAugust 27, 11:06 PM • 102557 views
Actual
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Technology
Mikoyan MiG-29
Su-34

In Kyiv, a man was held in handcuffs for more than 8 hours at a TRC, beaten and tortured — Lubinets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 654 views

The Ombudsman reported the alleged beating and torture of a man during mobilization measures in Kyiv. The State Bureau of Investigation has launched an investigation.

In Kyiv, a man was held in handcuffs for more than 8 hours at a TRC, beaten and tortured — Lubinets
Illustrative photo

TRC personnel in Kyiv held a man in handcuffs for more than 8 hours on the premises of a recruitment and social support center, and also beat and tortured him. This was reported on Telegram by Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, reports UNN.

Details

As the ombudsman noted, the lawyer of a man who reported a probable gross violation of his rights during mobilization measures in Kyiv contacted him. He added that the man was stopped by unknown individuals, forcibly detained, subjected to physical force, placed in a car against his will, and taken to one of the capital's TRCs and SPs.

It gets even more serious from there. The man claims that he spent about 8 hours in handcuffs. He also reported being beaten and tortured. If these facts are confirmed, this is not "the specifics of mobilization." These are actions that must receive a harsh legal assessment

- Lubinets stated.

The ombudsman's representative in the system of bodies of the security and defense sector appealed to the State Bureau of Investigation, demanding that the reported facts be verified and that the measures provided for by law be taken.

The relevant information was entered into the Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations, and a pretrial investigation was launched. It concerns possible unlawful deprivation of liberty and intentional infliction of bodily injuries.

Mobilization is not an indulgence for violence. Martial law does not abolish the Constitution. It does not abolish a person's right to dignity. And it certainly does not give anyone the right to turn the performance of official duties into arbitrariness

- Lubinets noted.

Reminder

In Lviv, a 25-year-old man fatally stabbed a 55-year-old TCC employee with a knife. A police officer wounded the attacker, who was detained.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkraineKyivCrimes and emergencies
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
TCC and SP
Verkhovna Rada
Lviv
Kyiv