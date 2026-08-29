In Kyiv, a man was held in handcuffs for more than 8 hours at a TRC, beaten and tortured — Lubinets

Illustrative photo

TRC personnel in Kyiv held a man in handcuffs for more than 8 hours on the premises of a recruitment and social support center, and also beat and tortured him. This was reported on Telegram by Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, reports UNN.

Details

As the ombudsman noted, the lawyer of a man who reported a probable gross violation of his rights during mobilization measures in Kyiv contacted him. He added that the man was stopped by unknown individuals, forcibly detained, subjected to physical force, placed in a car against his will, and taken to one of the capital's TRCs and SPs.

It gets even more serious from there. The man claims that he spent about 8 hours in handcuffs. He also reported being beaten and tortured. If these facts are confirmed, this is not "the specifics of mobilization." These are actions that must receive a harsh legal assessment - Lubinets stated.

The ombudsman's representative in the system of bodies of the security and defense sector appealed to the State Bureau of Investigation, demanding that the reported facts be verified and that the measures provided for by law be taken.

The relevant information was entered into the Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations, and a pretrial investigation was launched. It concerns possible unlawful deprivation of liberty and intentional infliction of bodily injuries.

Mobilization is not an indulgence for violence. Martial law does not abolish the Constitution. It does not abolish a person's right to dignity. And it certainly does not give anyone the right to turn the performance of official duties into arbitrariness - Lubinets noted.

Reminder

In Lviv, a 25-year-old man fatally stabbed a 55-year-old TCC employee with a knife. A police officer wounded the attacker, who was detained.