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"If Ukraine loses, we will lose too": Finland's president stressed the importance of supporting Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 178 views

The president of Finland believes that Ukraine has a military, political, and financial advantage over the Russian Federation. He called it a guarantee of Europe's security.

"If Ukraine loses, we will lose too": Finland's president stressed the importance of supporting Kyiv

Finnish President Alexander Stubb believes that Ukraine is currently in a stronger position than at any time since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion and has an advantage over the russian federation, but the fate of European countries depends precisely on Ukraine and its victory over the russian federation. He said this in an interview with BILD, UNN reports.

Details

Today, Ukraine is in a stronger and better position than at any time in this war—in military, political and financial terms

– Stubb said.

According to him, Ukraine has the advantage and is capable of winning. The Finnish president defines victory primarily as preserving Ukrainian statehood.

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If you survive, if you remain independent, if you remain a sovereign state—then that is victory

– he explained.

"If Ukraine loses, then so do we"

Stubb emphasized that supporting Kyiv is directly linked to the security of European countries. He called Ukraine the best security guarantee Europe has against russia.

We must understand—you in Germany and we in Finland—that Ukraine is the best security guarantee we have against russia. If Ukraine loses, we lose

– the Finnish president said.

Stubb also believes that Moscow’s opportunities for further escalation are limited, and that one of the few options available to the Kremlin remains a new mobilization.

According to him, the Russian army loses 30,000–35,000 servicemen every month, while recruiting about 27,000, so it is becoming increasingly difficult for it to maintain the current pace of hostilities.

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Stepan Haftko

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