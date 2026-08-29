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In a road accident in the Zhytomyr region, Focus editor-in-chief Mariia Skibinska and her mother were killed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 730 views

In a road accident in the Zhytomyr region, Focus editor-in-chief Mariia Skibinska and her mother were killed. The circumstances of the accident are being established by the police.

In a road accident in the Zhytomyr region, Focus editor-in-chief Mariia Skibinska and her mother were killed
Photo: www.facebook.com/daniel.zubko

On Saturday, August 29, Maria Skibinska, the editor-in-chief of the Focus publication, and her mother were killed in a road accident in Zhytomyr region. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Zhytomyr region and also confirmed by her husband, Danylo Zubko, according to UNN.

Details

The tragedy occurred at around 13:14 on the 144th kilometer of the M-07 Kyiv–Kovel–Yahodyn highway. According to police, 42-year-old Ford Fiesta driver Maria Skibinska, traveling toward the city of Rivne, crossed into the oncoming lane, where she collided with an international-route bus.

As a result of the accident, Skibinska and her 63-year-old mother died at the scene. The 46-year-old bus driver sustained bodily injuries and was taken to hospital. The bus passengers did not seek medical assistance.

Law enforcement officers classified the incident under Part 3 of Article 286 (Violation of road traffic safety or transport operation rules by persons operating vehicles) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

My Boundless Love, I loved You, I love You, and I will love You. We will meet in the other world. Please do not disturb me. All details of the funeral will be provided in due course

- her husband, Danylo Zubko, wrote on Facebook.

Additionally

Maria Skibinska had more than 18 years of experience working in the media. In particular, she worked at the RBC-Ukraine information agency, the UMH and Edipresse Ukraine media holdings, and Channel 5. She later headed the Focus publication.

Recall

In May 2024, Anastasiia Volkova, a war correspondent for Ukrainian foreign-language broadcasting, was killed in Sloviansk, Donetsk region. 

Yevhen Ustimenko

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Road traffic accident
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