What the village of Myla looks like after the Russian strike — photo report

Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN photographer

Search operations are continuing in the village of Myla, Bucha district, Kyiv region, following the enemy strike on August 29. UNN photojournalist visited the site of the Russian attack.

Details

See what the village of Myla looks like after the Russian attack in our photo report.

Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN photographer

Meanwhile, one of the local residents described what happened.

At about 8:30 p.m., the first explosion began, and it so happened that my mother and I were driving back from the store, along the highway, and arrived home. Literally 200–300 meters across the road, a UAV hit. It started to be very intense and black. Then there was the first explosion, the second; we had already started leaving here, opened the gate, and I quickly went to get my cat. My father stayed in the yard. Then there was another explosion—a secondary detonation. Such a very large, terrifying explosion - the woman said.

We remind you

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian drone strike in the village of Myla, Kyiv region, followed by a detonation, showing the aftermath and stating that more than 370 people had already been evacuated and that the evacuation was continuing.

Later, the Security Service of Ukraine opened criminal proceedings over the Russian strike on warehouses in the village of Myla, Bucha district.