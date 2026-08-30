At least 3 people were injured in Kyiv following the overnight attack; strikes were recorded in several districts

During the night of August 30, at least 3 people were injured as a result of the attack on Kyiv, while rescuers are working to eliminate the consequences in several districts of the capital. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

In the Obolonskyi district, a fire broke out from the 2nd to the 5th floor of a 12-story residential building as a result of an impact. The fire covered 80 sq. m and has already been extinguished. The three injured people were handed over to medics.

In the Podilskyi district, an impact was recorded at a non-residential structure, where rescuers continue to extinguish the fire. In the Holosiivskyi district, an administrative building caught fire—the fire has already been extinguished.

In the Desnianskyi district, the attack caused grass to catch fire in an open area covering 2 hectares. Firefighting efforts are ongoing.

All necessary services are working at the sites. The State Emergency Service noted that information about the consequences of the nighttime attack is being уточined.

On August 29, Kyiv spent almost half the day under air-raid alerts