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On August 29, Kyiv spent almost half the day under air-raid alerts

Kyiv • UNN

 • 636 views

On August 29, air-raid alerts sounded 10 times in Kyiv and lasted 10 hours and 44 minutes. Russia attacked the capital with drones; there was damage and casualties.

On August 29, Kyiv spent almost half the day under air-raid alerts

In Kyiv, an air raid alert was declared 10 times on August 29, with their total duration amounting to 10 hours and 44 minutes. Thus, the capital was under an air threat for almost 45% of the day, UNN writes.

Details

The longest air raid alert in the capital lasted 4 hours and 24 minutes. Another prolonged alert lasted 3 hours and 23 minutes.

Russian drone attack on Kyiv and Poltava region — residential buildings are on fire29.08.26, 22:55 • 840 views

The last alert of the day in Kyiv was declared at 23:24. The all-clear sounded at 23:44 — 20 minutes later.

Throughout August 29, Russian forces attacked the capital with drones repeatedly. As a result of the attacks, hits and damage were recorded in Kyiv, and casualties were also reported.

Background

As a result of attacks by Russian UAVs, 8 people were injured in Kyiv on August 29, and three were hospitalized. As Vitali Klitschko stated, a two-year-old girl was killed in the attack.

Stepan Haftko

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