Russian drone attack on Kyiv and Poltava region — residential buildings are on fire

During the night of August 29–30, Russia attacked Ukrainian cities again. In particular, a residential building caught fire in Kyiv’s Obolonskyi district due to an UAV, while a residential building caught fire in Poltava District as a result of the enemy attack. This was reported by the Kyiv and Poltava military administrations, UNN reports.

Details

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko reported that a fire broke out from the second to the fifth floor of a 12-story building in Obolon. Emergency services are working at the scene.

Klitschko also noted that medics had been called to the Podil district of the capital.

Previously

As a result of Russian UAV attacks in Kyiv on August 29, eight people were injured, and three were hospitalized. As Vitaliy Klitschko noted, a two-year-old girl was killed in the attack.