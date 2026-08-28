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Where to go in Ukraine in autumn: travel agent names the most interesting destinations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2796 views

The expert named the best autumn routes around Ukraine — from the Carpathians and Zakarpattia to Podillia and Zhytomyr region. Tour prices start at 850 hryvnias.

Where to go in Ukraine in autumn: travel agent names the most interesting destinations

September and the first half of October may become one of the best periods for traveling around Ukraine. The summer heat is already subsiding, there are fewer tourists, and nature is changing its green colors to autumn hues. Tourism expert and organizer of tours around Ukraine Yulia Veselovska told a UNN journalist more about which regions are worth choosing for an autumn holiday, where to look for gastronomic routes, and where to go for a short trip.

Details

According to Yulia Veselovska, the Carpathians, Zakarpattia, Prykarpattia, Lviv region, and Bukovyna traditionally attract the greatest demand in autumn. At the same time, for those looking for less obvious routes, there are many interesting options in the central and western regions.

I personally love autumn for traveling, and especially September and the first half of October, because by then the summer heat has subsided, there are slightly fewer tourists, and it is easier to breathe on various routes and at different locations, especially those that are popular. And there is a great deal of harvest and all kinds of delicious treats, while nature begins to show itself in all its beauty

- the travel agent said.

The Carpathians remain one of the main autumn destinations, the expert says. During this period, tourists can combine mountain walks with gastronomic trips, mushroom tours, and time spent in nature. Yulia also separately recommends paying attention to Bukovyna. According to her, this region is especially beautiful in autumn, and Chernivtsi can be a good option for a city trip.

By the way, I highly recommend Bukovyna because it is so underrated, and it is especially beautiful in October. The beech trees are simply golden in autumn. So I highly recommend Chernivtsi—a beautiful, quiet city. And the mountains are very close by

- Yulia Veselovska noted.

Another option is Zakarpattia, as only in autumn are tourists offered trips to vineyards during the harvest season.

September is a great time for gastronomic trips because grapes, apples, plums, and nuts are harvested during this period. You can go to Zakarpattia, visit Uzhhorod, and go for a wine tasting or to the vineyards

 - the expert said.

Yulia Veselovska also emphasized that in autumn tourists can combine wine routes with visits to small farms where cheese and other local products are made.

In addition to the popular Carpathians, the travel agent recommends paying attention to less "promoted" destinations. Among them, she names Podillia and the Chernivtsi, Vinnytsia, and Ternopil regions.

My clear favorite is Podillia, which is Khmelnytskyi region. Gastronomic tourism and various wineries are developing rapidly there. There are many castles and museums, and all of this can be combined

- the travel agent said.

For an active holiday in autumn, you can also go to the Ternopil region, the expert says. According to Veselovska, cave tours are organized there. She separately highlights the Zhytomyr region, especially for short trips from Kyiv. Among the places she recommends are Denyshi and Tryhirya. There, you can see cliffs, forests, and even a canyon.

If you do not want to spend a long time traveling, but want to quickly get away even for one day and experience the smell of the mountains, see cliffs, beautiful nature, and forests, then, of course, it should be Zhytomyr region

 - Yulia Veselovska noted.

Another autumn option is a health-improving holiday. At the end of October and in November, when the weather becomes colder, the expert recommends considering Truskavets, Skhidnytsia, and Zakarpattia with its thermal complexes, hot tubs, and spas.

It contrasts very beautifully with the temperatures in the mountains. You can improve your health, and gastronomic tourism is also developing at such locations, so you can combine wellness with discovering something tasty and interesting

- the expert said.

According to the travel agent, the autumn season is also well suited for mushroom-picking trips. Such routes are especially popular in the Carpathians, particularly in Verkhovyna and the Kosiv district.

Mushroom tours begin in autumn here. People get caught up in this excitement, the "quiet hunt," and go to the Carpathians

- the expert said.

Various trips that combine nature with psychological recovery are also organized in autumn. According to the expert, such routes are arranged in Verkhovyna, Kosiv district and Yavoriv for military personnel, veterans and their families.

Another travel destination is Bakota in Podillia. There, as the travel agent explained, artistic and psychological retreats are held, combining walks, gastronomic locations and work with artisans.

At the same time, she says, the budget should also be taken into account when choosing a destination. Prices depend on the duration of the trip, transportation, accommodation and the number of services included.

One-day autumn routes through the Carpathians may cost around 850–1,000 hryvnias. Trips from Kyiv with accommodation and additional services cost approximately 1,500 to 2,500 hryvnias, while a four-day tour to the Carpathians with accommodation, basic meals and excursions can be found for approximately 7,000 hryvnias. The travel agent advises checking exactly what is included in the tour price before booking, as meals, entrance tickets or additional excursions may be charged separately.

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