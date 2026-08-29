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The British Navy tracked Russian ships for three days — The Guardian

Kyiv • UNN

 • 384 views

The UK's Royal Navy tracked four Russian ships in the North Sea and the English Channel for 72 hours. Among them were sanctioned vessels.

The British Navy tracked Russian ships for three days — The Guardian

The British Royal Navy spent three days monitoring Russian ships sailing through British waters. This was reported by UNN, citing The Guardian.

Details

This 72-hour operation took place last week: radar was used to monitor four ships traveling from the North Sea to the English Channel.

According to officials, the fleet was monitored by HMS Duncan, HMS St Albans and HMS Severn, with support provided by a Merlin helicopter.

It was recorded that the Russian destroyer Admiral Levchenko was escorting the sanctioned cargo vessels General Skobelev and Sparta toward Dover. Russia also deployed the frigate Neustrashimy to protect the cargo.

First Sea Lord General Gwyn Jenkins said there was "no room for complacency," as "shadow fleet" vessels continued to pose an "unacceptable risk" to the security of the United Kingdom.

Together with our allies, this approach forces Moscow to divert Russian warships from their primary mission. This is because Russia knows that we are ready to take action again if necessary

 - he said.

Additionally

The Royal Navy recently warned of increased Russian activity in UK waters. In July, it spent 21 days monitoring vessels from Moscow, 25% more than the previous year. Officials say they have repeatedly recorded the presence of warships in the Strait of Dover and the North Sea.

And while Western officials have sought to downplay the likelihood of a direct conflict between Russia and NATO, the Kremlin accused the United Kingdom and its allies of "playing with fire" over their continued support for Ukraine.

Recall

At the beginning of August, the United Kingdom tightened sanctions against Russia: 19 new entities were placed under restrictions. These included banks, companies and the "shadow fleet".

Yevhen Ustimenko

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