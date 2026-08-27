More than 86,000 children have been born in Kyiv during the full-scale war

In the period since the start of the full-scale invasion, more than 86,500 babies have been born in the capital. The Kyiv City State Administration’s Department of Health released these figures, UNN reports.

The Kyiv City State Administration’s Department of Health also reported that, since the beginning of the full-scale war and as of August 20, 2026, 86,526 children had been born at the capital’s municipal healthcare facilities. Among them were 44,579 boys and 41,947 girls. This included 1,468 sets of twins and 14 sets of triplets.

Such deliveries often take place in shelters. For example, as reported by the capital’s Perinatal Center, on the night of August 27, four deliveries were handled in the shelters of two of the center’s branches.

"Every child born in Kyiv during the full-scale war is a symbol of Ukrainians’ faith in victory and their resilience. Our medical professionals have learned to work in extremely challenging conditions. Today, all municipal maternity hospitals and perinatal centers have the necessary equipment to provide assistance in critical situations. Even during the longest air-raid alerts, we continue to do everything possible to protect the lives and health of mothers and their children," emphasized Tetiana Mostepan, Director of the Kyiv City Department of Health.

How the shelters at the capital’s Perinatal Center are equipped

UNN has already reported on how the shelters at the capital’s Perinatal Center are equipped and how they operate. Shelters are available at both branches. They were equipped with the assistance of UNICEF and Procter & Gamble.

As Perinatal Center Director Dmytro Hovsieiev explained, the bomb shelters include delivery rooms and operating rooms equipped with ventilators and oxygenators.

They also have the necessary equipment for caring for premature and newborn infants, as well as beds for patients and wards for the second stage of infants’ care. There is also an area accessible to visitors to the Center who need to wait out an air-raid alert.

Born in a shelter: how the maternity hospital's bomb shelter operates

The bomb shelters are designed for prolonged stays. The shelters have separate generators, supplies of technical water in concrete reservoirs, as well as stocks of drinking water and some food products (tea, sugar, freeze-dried soups, and porridge).

In recent months, the capital has experienced air-raid alerts almost every night, and during them staff and patients go down to the shelter. The Perinatal Center has an established protocol, and every employee on duty knows their role.

The entire medical team is ready to act in accordance with approved emergency response algorithms—without interruptions or panic. Evacuation routes have been developed for critical situations, and communication with city services is maintained continuously.

As the center’s doctors told UNN , unfortunately, deliveries in shelters have already become routine, but the most important thing is the safety of the mother and the newborn.

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