"Black transplant specialists" in Bukovyna remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 1.5 million — Prosecutor General

Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of the city of Chernivtsi imposed preventive measures on all four employees of the pathology bureau who had earlier been detained on suspicion of illegally removing and selling tissue from deceased people. This was reported by Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko, UNN reports.

Details

They were taken into custody with the possibility of posting bail in the amount of UAH 1.5 million for each of them - the Prosecutor General wrote in his post.

It will be recalled

Law enforcement officers uncovered a scheme involving the illegal trade in organs and tissues from deceased people in Bukovyna. The criminal activity was organized by officials of the Chernivtsi Regional Pathology Bureau.

According to the Prosecutor General, each participant in the "scheme" performed their role — from communicating with the relatives of the deceased and preparing fictitious documents to directly removing anatomical materials and subsequently transporting them to customers.