The Ministry of Education and Science advises universities to hold classes on Saturdays: the ministry explained whether this is mandatory

The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine recommended that higher education institutions consider the possibility of holding classes on Saturdays in the 2026/2027 academic year in order to condense the educational process and prepare for possible disruptions to energy supplies during the autumn and winter period. On August 28, this was reported by Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine Mykola Trofymenko during a national telethon, according to UNN.

At the same time, the recommendation is not mandatory, and universities will determine their specific study schedules independently.

Details

According to Trofymenko, the letter from the Ministry of Education and Science on organizing the educational process in the 2026/2027 academic year is exclusively advisory in nature and does not introduce a mandatory six-day academic week for Ukrainian universities.

"Our letter is advisory in nature. Our higher education system is autonomous and determines its own schedules for the educational process, studies, and work, as well as the ways in which these schedules are implemented," the deputy minister said.

This refers to the Ministry of Education and Science's August 20 letter on organizing the educational process at higher education institutions during the autumn and winter period of 2026/2027. In the document, the ministry recommends that university administrators prepare in advance for possible complications related to the operation of energy infrastructure, air-raid alerts, and other security risks.

One of the proposed options is to condense the educational process schedule. To this end, universities are recommended to consider using Saturdays for classes in autumn 2026 and spring 2027. In practice, this means possibly shifting part of the academic workload to periods when the situation with electricity and heat supplies may be more stable.

At the same time, the document does not require all higher education institutions to switch to a six-day academic week or hold classes every Saturday throughout the academic year. Each university, taking its own circumstances into account, may independently determine whether Saturday classes are necessary, which Saturdays may be instructional, which subjects should be taught on those days, and in what format to organize the educational process.

Likewise, higher education institutions may independently adjust the duration of semesters, examination schedules, practical training, and other components of the educational process within the limits of the law.

If necessary, the Ministry of Education and Science also allows the educational process to continue in summer 2027. At the same time, this approach is not recommended for final-year students, for whom it is important to complete their studies, undergo certification, and receive their education documents on time.

Not just working Saturdays: what else the Ministry of Education and Science recommends

Saturday classes are only one option for organizing university operations during the difficult autumn and winter period. Other recommendations from the Ministry of Education and Science include more active use of distance and asynchronous learning formats. In particular, universities are advised, when necessary, to move lectures, individual assignments, and certain forms of assessment online, while retaining in-person instruction primarily for classes that cannot be fully conducted remotely.

Higher education institutions are also advised to convert educational materials to digital format as much as possible. This includes lecture recordings, electronic courses, self-study materials, laboratory practicals, and self-assessment tools that will allow students to continue studying even if they are unable to attend classes regularly.

The Ministry of Education and Science's recommendations place particular emphasis on universities' energy autonomy. Educational institutions are advised not to limit themselves to using generators but, where possible, to develop their own energy supply systems, including solar power plants, industrial electricity storage systems, uninterruptible power supplies, and other equipment.

In the event of energy resource shortages, universities are also advised to concentrate the educational process, the work of administrative services, and student accommodation in the best-protected and most energy-efficient buildings. Some buildings or other premises may be temporarily taken out of use in such circumstances.

Another block of recommendations concerns shelters.

The Ministry of Education and Science advises taking the capacity of protective structures into account when arranging schedules for in-person and blended learning, and, where possible, equipping them so that during prolonged air-raid alerts students can continue the educational process in safe conditions.

Universities are also advised to back up critically important data, use secure cloud services, and prepare alternative communication options in case of disruptions to electricity or internet services.

If necessary, higher education institutions may reach agreements with local self-government bodies, enterprises, cultural and sports institutions, and other organizations on the temporary use of their premises to organize the educational process.

The Ministry of Education and Science separately emphasizes the need for psychological support for students and university employees, in particular to prevent emotional exhaustion and professional burnout.

In addition, universities are advised to provide fuel reserves, ensure the stable operation of heating and water supply systems, arrange autonomous power for critically important facilities, and maintain alert systems.

Why the Ministry of Education and Science is proposing schedule changes

The main reason is the risk of new Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure and the related disruptions to electricity and heat supplies. The ministry seeks to avoid a situation in which universities would have to abruptly suspend the educational process during the heating season.

Condensing the schedule would make it possible to hold some classes earlier, during a more favorable period, and, if necessary, reduce the number of study days during the coldest months.

Some universities have already changed their schedules

Some Ukrainian universities began reviewing the organization of the educational process even before the Ministry of Education and Science’s recommendation letter was issued. In particular, Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv announced that ten study days from late November and early December would be moved to Saturdays in September, October, and November.

Thus, some classes that were scheduled to take place from November 23 to December 4 were moved to designated Saturdays during the autumn semester.

Saturday classes at KNU are planned to be held primarily using information and communication technologies and during the first half of the day.

The university explained this decision by the need to minimize risks to the educational process in the event of possible disruptions to electricity and heat supplies in late autumn and early winter.

As a result, the university plans to complete the theoretical part of the first semester earlier and then proceed to semester assessments.

Can universities refuse to hold classes on Saturdays?

Ukrainian legislation provides higher education institutions with autonomy in matters concerning the organization of the educational process. Universities have the right to independently determine forms of study, educational process schedules, types of classes, and methods of conducting them.

In addition, letters, methodological recommendations, and explanations issued by executive authorities are not, in themselves, regulatory legal acts and cannot introduce rules binding on all universities unless such requirements are directly established by law.

Therefore, the Ministry of Education and Science’s letter of August 20 does not mean that Ukrainian students will automatically switch to a six-day study week. The final decision on using Saturdays, distance learning, rescheduling individual classes, or changing the length of the semester will be made by the administration of each higher education institution, taking into account the security and energy situation.

Context

Universities’ preparations for the new heating season are taking place not only through adjustments to academic schedules. In 2026, the government also allocated UAH 600 million to improve the energy resilience of state higher education institutions within the Ministry of Education and Science system.

The bulk of the funds is planned to be spent on implementing capital projects related to the installation of cogeneration units, solar power plants, energy storage systems, and other equipment. This concerns ensuring the autonomous operation of academic buildings, dormitories, laboratories, and shelters in the event of disruptions to the centralized energy supply.