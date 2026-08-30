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Putin compared the war against Ukraine to orcas attacking polar bears

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1624 views

Putin compared the war against Ukraine to the laws of the wild and orcas attacking polar bears. He also mentioned the cruel customs of northern peoples.

Putin compared the war against Ukraine to orcas attacking polar bears

The dictator of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, drew a parallel between the war against Ukraine and the laws of the wild, mentioning orcas that attack polar bears, and said that children should be told about this. The Moscow Times reports this, citing Putin’s statement, UNN writes.

Details

During a conversation with a Chinese-language teacher from Belgorod Oblast, Dmytro Balanchukov, the latter told Putin about his trip to the North Pole. In response, the Russian leader began talking about the behavior of orcas.

They eat these bears as if they were small fry. They simply attack in a pack and tear them apart. It is all very interesting. Such a food chain. Children should be told about this too, so that they understand what kind of world we live in and why we are conducting a special military operation

– Putin stated.

Putin also mentioned the customs of northern peoples

The Russian dictator mentioned the works of Jack London and the customs of northern peoples described in them. According to him, old people were allegedly left to be devoured by wolves, since the tribe could not take them with it.

Yes, it all looks rather harsh, but that is their way of life

– Putin added.

The full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation has been ongoing since February 2022. According to data from the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) cited by The Moscow Times, as of July 2026, the total losses of the Russian army—those killed and severely wounded and unable to return to service—exceeded 1.4 million people.

Stepan Haftko

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