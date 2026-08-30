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Tom Hardy has embarked on a rap career and released his debut album under the pseudonym Frankie Pulitzer

Kyiv • UNN

 • 436 views

Tom Hardy has released the 15-track album Czarface Meets Frankie Pulitzer. Busta Rhymes, Method Man, and EL-P contributed to the recording.

Tom Hardy has embarked on a rap career and released his debut album under the pseudonym Frankie Pulitzer

48-year-old British actor Tom Hardy officially debuted as a rap artist by releasing the album Czarface Meets Frankie Pulitzer under the stage name Frankie Pulitzer. E! News reports, writes UNN.

Details

The album, created jointly with hip-hop group Czarface, was released on August 28 and consists of 15 tracks. Well-known rappers Busta Rhymes, Method Man and EL-P also took part in the recording.

Hardy's lyrics contain many references to film, literature and pop culture. In particular, the actor mentions Willem Dafoe, Martin Scorsese's film "Bringing Out the Dead," the works of Stephen King and the iconic scene from "Titanic."

Hardy has been passionate about rap since his teenage years

In one of the tracks, the actor also recites an excerpt from William Shakespeare's "Richard III" in a voice similar to the one he used for the role of Bane in the film "The Dark Knight Rises."

Katy Perry revealed that she forbade her 6-year-old daughter from reenacting a stunt from her famous song29.08.26, 03:05 • 31748 views

Although Czarface Meets Frankie Pulitzer became Hardy's official debut rap album, he has been involved in music for decades. Back in 1999, the actor recorded the mixtape Falling on Your Arse under the pseudonym Tommy No 1, which was not released until 2018.

In 2011, Hardy told the BBC that he began rapping at the age of 14 or 15 and recorded a great deal of material that he never released at the time. Now the actor, best known for the films "Mad Max: Fury Road," "Venom" and "Locke," has turned his longtime passion into a full-fledged musical release.

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Stepan Haftko

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