Floodwaters recede in Bangkok: authorities evacuate more than 4,000 people

Natural disaster in Bangkok. Photo: Reuters

On Sunday, water began to recede in some areas of Bangkok after the rains stopped. The downpours the previous day had caused severe flooding and forced authorities to declare the Thai capital a disaster zone, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration said late Saturday evening that the rain had eased and the skies had cleared, allowing authorities to intensify efforts to drain water from the canals and lower its level. Officials expected the flooding to gradually subside if there was no further rainfall.

High water has reached Bangkok. Photo: Reuters

Almost 300 mm of rain fell in Bangkok over 48 hours (as of Saturday), flooding major roads and partially submerging cars. The city administration said it had prepared 233 temporary shelters and evacuated about 4,200 people to them.

Recall

Bangkok authorities declared a natural disaster in the Thai capital on Saturday, September 26, after nearly 48 hours of heavy rain that flooded homes, shops, and roads, forcing residents to wade through deep water.