Floodwaters recede in Bangkok: authorities evacuate more than 4,000 people

$44.9751.12
ukenru
Exclusive
05:15 AM • 10411 views
Short-lived rain in the eastern regions and fog in the west — what weather Ukrainians can expect today
04:52 AM • 12535 views
The Ukrainian MAUL evacuation robot managed to evacuate a wounded soldier after triggering a mine and being hit by a drone
04:33 AM • 11342 views
Russia rejected Germany's call to end the escalation of the war in Ukraine during the foreign ministers' meeting
02:55 AM • 14330 views
The United States and Russia have relaxed rules for combat AI: machines may be given more freedom to decide whom to attack
01:56 AM • 15750 views
Trump did not confirm Zelenskyy's statement about authorizing Ukraine to manufacture missiles for Patriot
12:55 AM • 14271 views
Rheinmetall has supplied Ukraine with millions of rounds of ammunition during the war: what weapons exactly are we talking about?
September 26, 11:56 PM • 15212 views
Cases of life-threatening botulism have been recorded in Ukraine following "beauty injections"
September 26, 10:55 PM • 13562 views
Lavrov said that Europe's calls to prepare for war with Russia could become a "self-fulfilling prophecy"Video
September 26, 09:56 PM • 13894 views
Russia has begun recruiting Thai residents into its army, promising "safe" service far from Ukraine
September 26, 08:55 PM • 18018 views
After speaking with Lavrov, Germany’s Foreign Minister called Sybiha and told him about the results of the negotiations
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+14°
0m/s
71%
757mm
Popular news
Sylvester Stallone confessed to battling bulimia and using steroids at the peak of his careerSeptember 26, 09:05 PM • 15789 views
Taylor Swift shared rare footage from a trip to Travis Kelce’s hometownPhotoVideoSeptember 26, 10:06 PM • 13589 views
Hulk Hogan's daughter accused her mother of "rewriting history" over her father's alleged infidelitySeptember 26, 11:06 PM • 13073 views
Lana Del Rey's husband shared rare photos from their wedding on their second wedding anniversaryPhotoSeptember 27, 12:07 AM • 12337 views
Grisly details of Putinist Sergei Sosedov’s death have emerged02:06 AM • 8444 views
Publications
Forest fires in Europe are becoming more challenging: how a Ukrainian aviation operator works in GreecePhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 07:05 AM • 46102 views
Eggs, sugar, and meat are becoming more expensive: how food prices changed in SeptemberSeptember 25, 06:32 PM • 62184 views
Kyiv bids farewell to Mykola Karpiuk: former Kremlin political prisoner killed on the Zaporizhzhia frontPhotoSeptember 25, 02:29 PM • 67105 views
A Fuel Reserve Without Risk - How, Where, and in What to Store Gasoline and Diesel ProperlySeptember 25, 01:50 PM • 58893 views
It will predict the enemy's actions — what is known about the SPECTR AI platform being tested by Ukrainian combat unitsSeptember 25, 12:34 PM • 55158 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Joe Biden
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
New York City
Germany
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Grisly details of Putinist Sergei Sosedov’s death have emerged02:06 AM • 8838 views
Lana Del Rey's husband shared rare photos from their wedding on their second wedding anniversaryPhotoSeptember 27, 12:07 AM • 12518 views
Hulk Hogan's daughter accused her mother of "rewriting history" over her father's alleged infidelitySeptember 26, 11:06 PM • 13250 views
Taylor Swift shared rare footage from a trip to Travis Kelce’s hometownPhotoVideoSeptember 26, 10:06 PM • 13755 views
Sylvester Stallone confessed to battling bulimia and using steroids at the peak of his careerSeptember 26, 09:05 PM • 15968 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Technology
The Washington Post
The Guardian
MIM-104 Patriot

Floodwaters recede in Bangkok: authorities evacuate more than 4,000 people

Kyiv • UNN

 • 386 views

After the heavy rains stopped, the water began to recede in areas of Bangkok. Flooding inundated roads, and around 4,200 people were evacuated.

Floodwaters recede in Bangkok: authorities evacuate more than 4,000 people
Natural disaster in Bangkok. Photo: Reuters

On Sunday, water began to recede in some areas of Bangkok after the rains stopped. The downpours the previous day had caused severe flooding and forced authorities to declare the Thai capital a disaster zone, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration said late Saturday evening that the rain had eased and the skies had cleared, allowing authorities to intensify efforts to drain water from the canals and lower its level. Officials expected the flooding to gradually subside if there was no further rainfall.

High water has reached Bangkok. Photo: Reuters

Almost 300 mm of rain fell in Bangkok over 48 hours (as of Saturday), flooding major roads and partially submerging cars. The city administration said it had prepared 233 temporary shelters and evacuated about 4,200 people to them.

Recall

Bangkok authorities declared a natural disaster in the Thai capital on Saturday, September 26, after nearly 48 hours of heavy rain that flooded homes, shops, and roads, forcing residents to wade through deep water. 

Antonina Tumanova

News of the WorldWeather and environment
Evacuation
Bangkok
Rains in Ukraine
Reuters
Thailand